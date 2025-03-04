Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Could Surge 33% in March, Price History Hints; SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Kraken, Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP Following Crypto Reserve Announcement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Tue, 4/03/2025 - 15:40
    Read the latest crypto news and updates in U.Today’s news digest!
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Could Surge 33% in March, Price History Hints; SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Kraken, Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP Following Crypto Reserve Announcement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

    Shiba Inu price history prediction: 33% run incoming?

    Looking at Shiba Inu's price history, the month of March definitely stands out. Currently, the meme coin is changing hands at $0.00001262, down 10% over the past 24 hours, being in desperate need of a push, so March's benefits would come in handy. Historically, this month was favorable for SHIB; per CryptoRank data, the meme coin's average return in March stands at +33.7%. However, the median return is -0.45%. Thus, while the average return may seem impressive, the reality is a bit more inconsistent and unpredictable. It is hard to predict SHIB's future movements, especially given its relatively short history. For instance, in March 2024, SHIB skyrocketed 145%, while two Marches before that, the token's price wobbled between -9.65% and +0.43%. Still, considering the asset's intrinsic volatility, investors should stay vigilant and be ready for any scenario, whether it results in a 33% rally or a different outcome altogether.

    Related
    14,372,556 SHIB in Minutes: What's Going On?
    Sun, 03/02/2025 - 14:00
    14,372,556 SHIB in Minutes: What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's 10% Drop With Satoshi Statement
    Bitcoin Price Turns Brutal, But Binance's CZ Says 'WAGMI'
    6,880,000,000 Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Peter Brandt Makes Crypto Crash Commentary Amid $1 Billion Market Loss

    SEC drops lawsuit against Kraken

    Yesterday, Kraken published a blog post, announcing its major legal win; the SEC has agreed in principle to drop its lawsuit against the exchange. Kraken believes that the case dismissal is "a turning point for the future of crypto in the U.S.," as it "lifts uncertainty" and "clears the path" for a favorable regulatory regime in the country. Marco Santori, Kraken's senior advisor, took to X platform to celebrate the victory and express his pride in Kraken's legal team. "We beat the SEC! Congratulations to the best legal team in crypto. Fighting - and beating - the SEC was not foretold. Lawyers, lobbyists, and everyone in between... We had to earn it," he wrote. As reported by U.Today, the SEC recently dropped a similar lawsuit against U.S. exchange giant Coinbase. Last week, the regulator also ditched its lawsuit against Ethereum developer Consensys.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Reacts to 'Solid Theory' About Case
    Sun, 03/02/2025 - 14:15
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Reacts to 'Solid Theory' About Case
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Ripple unlocks one billion XRP tokens following crypto reserve announcement

    Data provided by Whale Alert transactions tracker shows that yesterday, March 3, Ripple unlocked a total of one billion XRP tokens. This event follows the official confirmation of XRP becoming a part of a multi-token cryptocurrency reserve in the U.S. Ripple typically releases a billion tokens on the first day of each month, a practice established in 2017, while still holding over 38 billion tokens overall. Following news of the reserve, XRP's fully diluted valuation briefly surpassed that of Ethereum; however, XRP has since seen a price drop of 14. At press time, the Ripple-affiliated token is trading at $2.30. The price decline comes after a large $147.5 million XRP transfer to Bithumb, the top cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea. It is important to highlight that crypto traders in South Korea are often seen as a major influence on XRP's price movements.

    #Shiba Inu #Ripple News #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 4, 2025 - 15:34
    Dogecoin Breaks Critical Support After 13% Price Decline
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 4, 2025 - 14:35
    XRP to $2, Bollinger Bands Predict
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BiFinance Rises to Step into Second-Tier Exchange Echelon, Gains Favor from Many Head Blockchain Projects
    Fairspin Casino: Where Innovation Meets Excitement in the World of Crypto Gaming
    Join the 5th edition of Next Block Expo – March 19-20, 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Could Surge 33% in March, Price History Hints; SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Kraken, Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP Following Crypto Reserve Announcement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Dogecoin Breaks Critical Support After 13% Price Decline
    XRP to $2, Bollinger Bands Predict
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD