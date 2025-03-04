Shiba Inu Could Surge 33% in March, Price History Hints; SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Kraken, Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP Following Crypto Reserve Announcement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu price history prediction: 33% run incoming?

Looking at Shiba Inu's price history, the month of March definitely stands out . Currently, the meme coin is changing hands at $0.00001262, down 10% over the past 24 hours, being in desperate need of a push, so March's benefits would come in handy. Historically, this month was favorable for SHIB; per CryptoRank data, the meme coin's average return in March stands at +33.7%. However, the median return is -0.45%. Thus, while the average return may seem impressive, the reality is a bit more inconsistent and unpredictable. It is hard to predict SHIB's future movements, especially given its relatively short history. For instance, in March 2024, SHIB skyrocketed 145%, while two Marches before that, the token's price wobbled between -9.65% and +0.43%. Still, considering the asset's intrinsic volatility, investors should stay vigilant and be ready for any scenario, whether it results in a 33% rally or a different outcome altogether.

SEC drops lawsuit against Kraken

Yesterday, Kraken published a blog post , announcing its major legal win; the SEC has agreed in principle to drop its lawsuit against the exchange. Kraken believes that the case dismissal is "a turning point for the future of crypto in the U.S.," as it "lifts uncertainty" and "clears the path" for a favorable regulatory regime in the country. Marco Santori, Kraken's senior advisor, took to X platform to celebrate the victory and express his pride in Kraken's legal team. "We beat the SEC! Congratulations to the best legal team in crypto. Fighting - and beating - the SEC was not foretold. Lawyers, lobbyists, and everyone in between... We had to earn it," he wrote. As reported by U.Today, the SEC recently dropped a similar lawsuit against U.S. exchange giant Coinbase. Last week, the regulator also ditched its lawsuit against Ethereum developer Consensys.

Ripple unlocks one billion XRP tokens following crypto reserve announcement