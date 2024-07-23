Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 545%, 52 Million XRP Shifted in 13 Hours, Toncoin Surges 170% in Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

SHIB burns skyrocket 545% as two anon whales scorch millions of coins

According to data provided by Shibburn, over the period from July 21 to July 22, the Shiba Inu burn rate showed a significant surge. As a result of four transactions conducted by two anonymous SHIB whales, 10,359,000 SHIB tokens were incinerated. The first whale destroyed two lumps of 4,559,000 and 3,000,000 SHIB, while the second one burned two same-sized lumps of SHIB, 1,400,000 SHIB each. Following the burns, the crucial burn metric spiked by 545%. At the moment of writing, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.00001729, down 1.54% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

52 million XRP in 13 hours – What's going on?

Whale Alert crypto tracker recently spotted two substantial XRP transactions that took place with a 13-hour break between them, carrying 23,656,185 XRP and 28,110,000 XRP. The cumulative worth of these transfers constitutes a whopping $30 million. The first chunk of XRP was withdrawn from Binance to an anonymous blockchain wallet, while the second one was transferred to Bitstamp. According to Bithomp data, the Binance transaction was made internally, moving funds from one Binance wallet to another. As for the second transaction to Bitstamp, it was initiated by a Ripple-related wallet. As a reminder, Bitstamp is one of many crypto exchanges that work with Ripple's "Ripple Payments," a global payments system.

Toncoin (TON) surges 170% in volume, What's going on?