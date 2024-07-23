    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 545%, 52 Million XRP Shifted in 13 Hours, Toncoin Surges 170% in Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Make sure you are up to date with the latest events in the crypto industry with U.Today's news digest!
    Tue, 23/07/2024 - 16:06
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 545%, 52 Million XRP Shifted in 13 Hours, Toncoin Surges 170% in Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    SHIB burns skyrocket 545% as two anon whales scorch millions of coins

    According to data provided by Shibburn, over the period from July 21 to July 22, the Shiba Inu burn rate showed a significant surge. As a result of four transactions conducted by two anonymous SHIB whales, 10,359,000 SHIB tokens were incinerated. The first whale destroyed  two lumps of 4,559,000 and 3,000,000 SHIB, while the second one burned two same-sized lumps of SHIB, 1,400,000 SHIB each. Following the burns, the crucial burn metric spiked by 545%. At the moment of writing, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.00001729, down 1.54% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    52 million XRP in 13 hours – What's going on?

    Whale Alert crypto tracker recently spotted two substantial XRP transactions that took place with a 13-hour break between them, carrying 23,656,185 XRP and 28,110,000 XRP. The cumulative worth of these transfers constitutes a whopping $30 million. The first chunk of XRP was withdrawn from Binance to an anonymous blockchain wallet, while the second one was transferred to Bitstamp. According to Bithomp data, the Binance transaction was made internally, moving funds from one Binance wallet to another. As for the second transaction to Bitstamp, it was initiated by a Ripple-related wallet. As a reminder, Bitstamp is one of many crypto exchanges that work with Ripple's "Ripple Payments," a global payments system.

    Toncoin (TON) surges 170% in volume, What's going on?

    Yesterday, July 22, CoinGlass reported a 170.12% jump in Toncoin's trading volume. The surge occurred following the news of TON Foundation's recent development; in a short thread on X from July 17, the company announced the launch of TON Teleport BTC that will take place later this year. The project will offer secure and efficient transfers between Bitcoin and The Open Network. "This innovative process will enhance Bitcoin's utility, transforming it into a powerful tool for generating additional rewards on TON," wrote the TON team. However, despite this major announcement, the TON price remained stagnant; the token is currently trading at $6.89, down 0.89% over the past 24 hours.

    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

