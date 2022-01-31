Shiba Inu Games Is "Just the Beginning" of PlaySide Collaboration

PlaySide has hyped the Shiba Inu army up about the scope of the ongoing collaboration

PlaySide Studios, Australia’s largest independent video game developer, has tweeted that its collaboration with Shiba Inu developers won’t be limited to releasing a play-to-earn game.

At PlaySide we are privileged to work with some pretty amazing partners. The @Shibtoken team has got to be one of the most amazing teams we’ve ever worked with. We enjoy every moment talking to @ShytoshiKusama @william_volk and the whole dev team ❤️ — PlaySide Studios (@PlaysideStudios) January 31, 2022

The company had some words of praise for Shiba Inu devs, claiming that it’s “the most amazing” team it has ever had a chance to work with. PlaySide also enjoyed working with former vice president of technology William Volk. The gaming industry veteran joined the Shiba Inu Games entity as a consultant in late November.



Not hiding its excitement, Australia's leading gaming company claims that it’s developing “something truly great.”



As reported by U.Today, the Shiba Inu Games joined forces with PlaySide in early December in order to work on a mobile game that will feature non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the “Shiboshi” collection.