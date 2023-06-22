SHIB Rival FLOKI Up 22% As Team Introduces 2023 Roadmap Update

Floki price has surged following the green market and the news of the roadmap update

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The official FLOKI account has shared that they are “very close to delivering on several key promises on the FLOKI 2023 roadmap” and therefore they shared an update to show where things stand now.

Here’s what the roadmap update is about

This includes “FlokiFi Locker” upgrade – it will allow the team to implement native payments, burn mechanisms, a referral program, and other functionality. The post refers to this as “by far Floki Locker’s biggest upgrade”, which is likely to greatly speed up the adoption of the protocol.

The code of the upgrade has been submitted to the blockchain security auditor Certik for review. The FLOKI team expects a green light to be given at any time now, and immediately after that, it will be launched on mainnet.

The second upgrade mentioned is “Major DeFi Lending and Borrowing Integration”. The team stated that they are about to integrate “the biggest lending protocol on the BNB chain”, which is at the same time “the second biggest DeFi protocol on the entire chain”. This will enable Floki users to borrow stablecoins and other crypto using their FLOKI. This one is expected to kick off as early as next week.

The tweet also mentions a staking feature for FLOKI. Currently, the team is reviewing it for bugs (it will also go live at any moment as soon as the internal checks are done). Next item on the list is a redesign of FlokiFi in order to make the FlokiFi Locker “the most user-friendly locker protocol in the industry”. This is also about to be finished off and rolled out. The final checks for bugs are underway now.

#FLOKI 2023 ROADMAP UPDATE



We are VERY CLOSE to delivering on several key promises on the $FLOKI 2023 roadmap, so we believe an update is long overdue to show where we are at.



Here is a quick overview of some of the exciting things our devs are working on behind the scenes that… pic.twitter.com/EjGj284jCk — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) June 22, 2023

Valhalla to launch on mainnet this year

Aside from the above-mentioned things, the Floki team also intends to release Valhalla this year on mainnet – the platform’s main utility product and a metaverse game that is intended for locking away FLOKI tokens from the circulating supply (i.e. for burning them in an attempt to make FLOKI more scarce).

The mainnet version will have FLOKI integrated with such features as Play To Earn, Battle Arenas, and a Chinese version that will allow players to make a profit on crypto interest from China.

FLOKI jumps 22%, going strongly green

Over the past 24 hours, FLOKI token has surged a staggering 22%, now trading at $0.000027649 on the OKX exchange. The price growth is likely the reaction to the news about the roadmap but also the price is following the recent sudden jump of Bitcoin, which also pushed the whole crypto market up.

On June 21, the flagship cryptocurrency surpassed the $30,000 level for the first time since April this year.