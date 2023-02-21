SHIB Lead Dev Unveils Plans for Shibarium, John Deaton Slams SEC with Judge Netburn's Quote, SHIB Fast Food Chain Welly Might Expand to Tokyo: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!

Lead Shiba Inu (SHIB) developer unveils plans for revolutionary Shibarium platform

Shiba Inu's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama , has updated his Shibarium blog with yet another post, this time telling his followers about his journey developing the platform and the difficulties he encountered along the way. In the post, Kusama discussed Shiba Inu’s many projects, such as The Metaverse, SHIB Eternity, collaboration with fashion designer John Richmond and a partnership with the Welly fast food restaurant. However, “the goal of 2022” was Shibarium, writes the developer, adding that he was focused on understanding how to make the project different and viable for the common ecosystem and not just scammy projects. Besides, Kusama expressed his gratitude to the project team and community members, who have put so much effort into making the project a success.

Ripple v. SEC: judge says SEC lawyers care only about victory, not allegiance to law

In a recent tweet, pro-crypto lawyer John Deaton pointed out the “hypocrisy” of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the context of its legal suit against Ripple Labs. Deaton referred to a quote by the federal judge Sarah Netburn, in which she criticized the regulator’s approach to proving that Ripple has been selling XRP tokens as unregistered securities. The “hypocrisy” of the SEC, said the judge, is expressed through the fact that on the one hand, the agency states that Hinman's speech is not relevant to the market's understanding of the SEC's regulation of the crypto space. On the other hand, however, before delivering his speech on crypto assets, Hinman obtained legal advice from the SEC.

Ads Ads

Shiba Inu fast food restaurant Welly might be eyeing Tokyo expansion

According to a recent announcement by Welly , a Shiba Inu-themed burger joint, its core team is going to visit Tokyo. The team will be staying in Japan’s capital for seven days, from Feb. 24 to March 3, and invited all "Welly friends" in the area to plan a meet-up. It was not explicitly stated why the project’s representatives are traveling to Tokyo. However, judging from Welly’s statement at the start of the year about stores and franchising being top priorities, one could suggest that the purpose of Welly's visit to Japan might be with an eye toward expanding its business there.

XRP trading volume skyrockets by 111% as rare chart pattern emerges