SHIB L2 Partners With CDSA in Attempt to Advance Content Distribution via Blockchain

One of the largest cryptocurrency ecosystems globally will develop and support fair and unbiased content distribution, copyright protection and usage of blockchain in media businesses.

SHIB, Content Distribution and Security Association inked long-term partnership

SHIB, an interconnected ecosystem of digital assets and solutions built on the top of Ethereum blockchain backed by mainstream cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, announced today it is partnering with CDSA (Content Distribution & Security Association).

The collaboration will be focused on working with opportunities specific to media and entertainment that are powered by new security, content distribution and the business-enabling capabilities of blockchain.

In the epoch of ChatGPT, issues of deepfakes and plagiarism persist. In these alarming times, CDSA is very focused on content security, content authenticity and content protection.

SHIB’s collaboration with CDSA will significantly bolster this focus and provide expertise and insight as CDSA’s members continue to move forward in understanding and leveraging blockchain technology across their content development and distribution supply chains.

Unlocking new use cases for media businesses on blockchain

The Shiba Inu lead developer, known as Shytoshi Kusama, is excited by the importance of the upcoming alliance to the health of global media ecosystem:

CDSA members are the biggest names in media and entertainment, from the studios to the key partners that are part of the global ecosystem. We look forward to providing a unique and blockchain-first perspective to CDSA’s work in helping media and entertainment executives better utilize these innovative technologies, especially as blockchain and artificial intelligence converge.

In the last seven days, the SHIB price added almost 4% on major spot exchanges.