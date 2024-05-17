SHIB Introduces Major Upgrade for Welly Friends NFTs: Details

Advertisement

The NFT drop that was originally announced in 2022 as a way to support the growing Welly restaurant franchise in Europe just received an amazing facelift.

Welly Friends NFT collection upgraded by SHIB: What’s new?

SHIB, a unique conglomerate of decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies, announced today the refreshing of the Welly Friends NFT Collection, a series of innovative NFTs supporting a popular restaurant and catering business in Italy.

1/8 Get ready for an exciting transformation!

The refreshed @WellyFriends collection is now live.



We’re bringing you a fresh and vibrant update! pic.twitter.com/U6iVezGoQE — Shib (@Shibtoken) May 16, 2024

While preparing a fresh release, the Welly Friends NFT creators have meticulously elevated each profile picture in the collection, adding rich details that speak volumes at even the smallest size, replacing 3D renderings with handcrafted art. As a result, the Welly World story reveals new narratives about every character.

Shiba Inu pseudonymous lead developer Shytoshi Kusama highlights the unusual “real world” value of new NFTs collection:

Welly is an innovative approach to joining food-based blockchain innovation with NFT art and creativity. The Welly Friends NFT Collection promises to be a unique and engaging way to interact with NFTs that also happens to be partnered with a real brick-and-mortar business that is one of the most exciting food brands in Italy

Per the team statement, the creators behind the collection brought a wealth of experience, having collaborated with digital segment heavyweights such as Pixar and Supercell.

SHIB army supports local food brand in Italy

As covered by U.Today previously, the collaboration between the SHIB team, the SHIB army community and Welly restaurants has already hit a number of milestones.

Welly was born from an idea to bring blockchain concepts to a real world food franchise for individuals seeking to experience something new, innovative, healthy and tasty, after initially opening as a Naples, Italy, restaurant in 2021.

Designed by the award-winning digital art studio Masquespacio and after rebranding and partnering with SHIB, Welly is now a point of interest in Naples for both locals and tourists from all over the globe.

With a large menu filled with exclusive recipes from renowned young chef Flynn McGarry, Welly aims to offer high-quality meals to the fast food world.