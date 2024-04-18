SHIB Founder Ryoshi Sends Crucial Warning Through Time

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The mysterious founder of Shiba Inu, known by the pseudonym Ryoshi, has had his voice heard again and again over the years. One of his old messages has been quoted by the head of one of SHIB’s strategic partners, K9 Finance.

In his message, Ryoshi speaks about scammers and his job to defend Shiba Inu and its community.

Ryoshi's old message shared with SHIB army

The cofounder of K9 Finance, DAO @buzzdefi0x, has shared an important message that Ryoshi sent to the Shiba Inu community when he was still in the public eye.

In this message, the SHIB founder stated that his “job is to defend the line and the brand.” Anybody who “comes and honors Shiba” is a friend, and anyone to tries “to leech from the Shiba is a scammer and placed into exile.” Thus, Ryoshi has again urged the Shiba Inu army to protect SHIB’s integrity, sending fudders and scammers “into exile.”

In May 2021, the enigmatic leader and founder of the popular meme cryptocurrency SHIB deleted all his social media posts everywhere and said goodbye to the SHIB community, disappearing. Ryoshi seems to have chosen the fate of the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, who did the same in 2010 after leaving Bitcoin in the hands of a few developers.

Earlier this year, Ryoshi’s two other messages, old ones, were cited to the SHIB community by the marketing lead of the team Lucie.

SHIB’s Lucie issues major warning

On Wednesday, the social media marketing expert of the SHIB team, Lucie, issued an important warning to the global Shiba Inu community. Speaking about “wolves in sheep’s clothing,” she warned SHIB users about “deceitful individuals” who “lurk, aiming to manipulate for personal gain.”

Still, Lucie has found a silver lining, announcing that every scammer “adds fuel” to SHIB’s bright fire and ignites the team’s “determination to build a more transparent and trustworthy ecosystem.”

In the meantime, layer-2 solution Shibarium has showcased a drastic increase in its key metrics. The daily transaction count has finally been able to recover from a recent 63.30% crash as this metric plunged from 958,500 to 352,090 transactions on Tuesday this week. The following day, the transaction count increased by 59%. The total transaction count has come close to smashing the 417,000,000 milestone.