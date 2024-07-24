    SHIB Burns Soar out of Red in Single Hour, With Massive SHIB Lump Scorched

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu community continues to reduce circulating SHIB supply by burning tons of these meme coins
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 14:15
    SHIB Burns Soar out of Red in Single Hour, With Massive SHIB Lump Scorched
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Popular tracking platform Shibburn has published two tweets that show a drastic increase in the SHIB burn rate, which happened within just a single hour and almost pushed this indicator out of the red zone. Now, just less than 5% stands between the SHIB burn rate and the green area.

    More than 40 million SHIB has been destroyed within that hour, in addition to more than 10 million of them burned earlier today.

    57.4 million SHIB removed for good

    The first tweet shows that the amount of meme coins burned in the past 24 hours totaled 17,158,090 SHIB, with the burn rate being -71.58%. The tweet published an hour later showed a figure that exceeded that one by 40.3 million - 57,468,719 SHIB, and the burn rate went up to -4.82%.

    HOT Stories
    Important "Satoshi Bitcoin" Reminder Issued by Michael Saylor
    Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Stun Crypto Community With Posts About Truth
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Be on Verge of Big Move, Key Level to Watch
    Just In: XRP Breaks $0.6 Resistance, Moves Up

    The difference in weekly burns was also noticeable as it jumped from 151,284,368 SHIB (with the burn rate sitting at 91.71%) to 191,594,996 SHIB (with the burn metric soaring to 142.79%).

    Article image
    Image via Shibburn

    The largest burn transaction on today’s list so far has carried 39,060,373 SHIB to an unspendable blockchain wallet.

    Related
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With Mammoth Profit
    Wed, 07/24/2024 - 12:30
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With Mammoth Profit
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Altcoin season coming, SHIB member says

    Earlier this week, Shiba Inu marketing expert Lucie made a prediction that she expects an altcoin season to arrive soon.

    She tweeted this as she posted a video advertisement launched by BlackRock for its spot Ethereum ETF. Lucie reckons that after Ethereum ETFs begin trading, an altcoin season will arrive in the near future, and it will benefit many altcoin holders, including the SHIB army.

    The first trading day for spot Ethereum ETFs was yesterday, and these new crypto-based products demonstrated a trading volume of more than $1 billion. BlackRock’s ETHA ETF absorbed $266.5 million in inflows, followed by Bitwise ETHW ETF, with $204 million flowing into it. Those ETFs saw the biggest daily inflows so far.

    However, Bitcoin maximalists have been slamming Ethereum, along with the ETFs based on its spot price. Among them are Max Keiser, Samson Mow and Anthony Pompliano. Keiser believes that while spot Bitcoin ETFs have increased Bitcoin’s appeal as digital gold, Ethereum ETF will decrease ETH's appeal to investors. JAN3 CEO Mow pointed out that the Ethereum price hardly reacted to the approaching ETF launch.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #spot Ethereum ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Mt. Gox Bitcoin Holders Unexpectedly Refuse to Sell
    Jul 24, 2024 - 14:08
    Mt. Gox Bitcoin Holders Unexpectedly Refuse to Sell
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Important "Satoshi Bitcoin" Reminder Issued by Michael Saylor
    Jul 24, 2024 - 14:08
    Important "Satoshi Bitcoin" Reminder Issued by Michael Saylor
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Cardano ETF: Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Community Speculation
    Jul 24, 2024 - 14:08
    Cardano ETF: Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Community Speculation
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ETZ adds SUI to IRA Offerings
    Crypto Fest 2024: A Unique Celebration of Web3.0 Innovation and Culture in Cape Town, South Africa
    MEET48's Meme2.0 Ecology Airdrop New Gameplay
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Soar out of Red in Single Hour, With Massive SHIB Lump Scorched
    Mt. Gox Bitcoin Holders Unexpectedly Refuse to Sell
    Important "Satoshi Bitcoin" Reminder Issued by Michael Saylor
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD