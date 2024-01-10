Advertisement
AD

SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 27,510% as SHIB Team Destroys 9.3 Billion Shiba Inu

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu team removed another mind-blowing chunk of SHIB meme coins from circulating supply
Wed, 10/01/2024 - 12:51
SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 27,510% as SHIB Team Destroys 9.3 Billion Shiba Inu
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shibburn burn tracking platform that accumulates data from Etherscan and then publishes it on its website has noticed an astonishing number of SHIB destroyed in a single transaction, pushing the burn rate up by 27,510%.

Advertisement

In the meantime, this month, the SHIB team is expected to integrate automated Shiba Inu burns, which will allow them to remove trillions of meme coins from circulation easily.

Billions of Shiba Inu pushed out of circulation

According to Shibburn, over the last 24 hours, a massive amount of 9,352,492,391 SHIB meme coins was burned. Ninety-nine percent of this astounding stash was removed from the circulating supply in merely one transfer, carrying 9,351,444,446 SHIB. This is the equivalent of $89,025 in fiat.

Overall, so far, the aforementioned burn tracker has detected only four transactions — the one moving 9.3 billion SHIB, two carrying half a million SHIB each and one burning less than one Shiba Inu.

9.3 billion SHIB burned
Image via Shibburn

SHIB team resumes their massive burns?

This seems to be another huge burn conducted by the Shiba Inu team of developers as they continue to convert the $1 million worth of BONE tokens collected on Shibarium last November into SHIB and are then transferring them to unspendable blockchain addresses.

Collectively, in November and December, the SHIB team spearheaded by the mysterious Shytoshi Kusama transferred more than 36 billion Shiba Inu to dead-end wallets in four transactions carrying 8.5 billion SHIB each.

According to a blog post published in December, in January, the team intends to implement an update that will allow them to switch from a manual mode of burning SHIB to an automated one, and then they will be able to conduct astounding burns. According to an earlier statement made by Shytoshi Kusama, billions of SHIB are to be burned in the near future.

Related
Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Posts Reference to Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet

SHIB price performance

The second largest meme cryptocurrency by size of market capitalization, Shiba Inu, demonstrated a surge by more than 9% on Tuesday, following Bitcoin, as the hijacked Twitter account of the SEC announced approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs. The SHIB price then burned one zero, hitting $0.00001002. 

However, as the news proved to be fake, the canine-themed cryptocurrency went back to the $0.00000951 level, where it is changing hands at the moment.

#Token Burn #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Edward Snowden Slams SEC Chief Gary Gensler for False Bitcoin ETF Announcement: Details
2024/01/10 12:49
Edward Snowden Slams SEC Chief Gary Gensler for False Bitcoin ETF Announcement: Details
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Mysterious Shiba Inu Investor Transfers 1.44 Trillion SHIB out of Major Exchanges
2024/01/10 12:49
Mysterious Shiba Inu Investor Transfers 1.44 Trillion SHIB out of Major Exchanges
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP May Reverse Bearish Course If This Key Event Plays Out
2024/01/10 12:49
XRP May Reverse Bearish Course If This Key Event Plays Out
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Open Source Rif Wallet Launched With The Aim To Bring The Next Billion To Bitcoin
Bahrain Fintech Revolution Summit 2024 - Bahrain’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
B2Core V4 is Here with More Integrations and Elevated Customer Experience
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 27,510% as SHIB Team Destroys 9.3 Billion Shiba Inu
Edward Snowden Slams SEC Chief Gary Gensler for False Bitcoin ETF Announcement: Details
Mysterious Shiba Inu Investor Transfers 1.44 Trillion SHIB out of Major Exchanges
Show all