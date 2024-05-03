Advertisement
AD

    SHIB, BONK, WIF's Sudden Price Jumps; What's Behind Them?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Intriguing reason for SHIB, BONK, WIF price jumps explained
    Fri, 3/05/2024 - 15:51
    SHIB, BONK, WIF's Sudden Price Jumps; What's Behind Them?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market has recently seen a substantial price increase in several tokens, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK) and Dogwifhat (WIF). 

    Advertisement

    This surprising rally follows weaker-than-expected April jobs data, prompting speculators to shift their bets into riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies. 

    Nonfarm payrolls grew by 175,000 in April, falling short of the Dow Jones consensus projection of 240,000. The unemployment rate rose to 3.9%, defying forecasts that it would remain at 3.8%. A broader jobless rate edged up to 7.4%, the highest level since November 2021.

    Following the news, traders priced in a high probability of two interest rate cuts before the end of 2024.

    Shiba Inu price action

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose by 8% following the data release. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 5.88% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002382. If Shiba Inu ends higher today, it will be the third consecutive day of advances since May 1. 

    The token's market capitalization has risen, indicating a larger recovery on the cryptocurrency market. The price increase also coincides with the completion of the Shibarium hard fork.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Team Member Shares Crucial Shibarium Update: Details

    Shiba Inu layer 2 Shibarium has completed its hard fork at block height 4504576, which will usher in lightning-fast transactions and predictable gas prices.

    BONK's price action

    Solana dog coin Bonk (BONK) initiated a bullish reversal from lows of $0.00002062 on May 1. The asset is currently on a recovery path, riding a wave of bullish momentum sweeping the broader crypto market. 

    At the time of writing, BONK was up 12.41% in the last 24 hours to $0.000028 and is set to mark its third consecutive day of gains. 

    WIF price action

    Dogwifhat (WIF), a meme coin based on Solana, has also seen a price increase, rising 9% in the last 24 hours to trade at $2.94 as of press time. WIF began a rebound from its lows of $2.29 on May 1 and has maintained bullish momentum.

    If today closes in green, WIF will mark its third day of gains. In positive listing news, the Kraken crypto exchange has listed new margin pairs for WIF alongside Shiba Inu on its advanced trading platform. 

    #Shiba Inu #Bonk #Dogwifhat WIF
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image XRP Price Prediction for May 3
    2024/05/03 15:46
    XRP Price Prediction for May 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 3
    2024/05/03 15:46
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image SHIB Burns on Fire After Shiba Inu Team Performs Hard Fork
    2024/05/03 15:46
    SHIB Burns on Fire After Shiba Inu Team Performs Hard Fork
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainIntellect Launches HAIN Cryptocurrency Presale
    Advanced Incentive Programs and Interaction Possibilities: VFIN Changes the Way We Perceive Crypto Trading
    Digital Transformation Summit Set to Illuminate Dubai's Innovation Landscape
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB, BONK, WIF's Sudden Price Jumps; What's Behind Them?
    XRP Price Prediction for May 3
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 3
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD