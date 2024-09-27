    SHI Stablecoin May Be Launched Soon, Ripple Cofounder's Alleged 30 Million XRP Coinbase Move Worries Community, Another Satoshi-Era Wallet Gets Activated: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Keep up with the most significant updates in the cryptocurrency world with U.Today's daily news digest
    Fri, 27/09/2024 - 16:16
    SHI Stablecoin May Be Launched Soon, Ripple Cofounder's Alleged 30 Million XRP Coinbase Move Worries Community, Another Satoshi-Era Wallet Gets Activated: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day.

    SHI stablecoin may be launched soon, SHIB team hints, sharing crucial details

    Yesterday, Sept. 26, Lucie, the official marketing lead of the Shiba Inu project, issued an X post devoted to the SHI stablecoin, providing details on its utility and importance in the Shibarium ecosystem. First, Lucie reminded the community that SHI is currently "in works and not yet released." The stablecoin was first introduced by the SHIB creator Ryoshi in 2021; it is designed to function as a stable and decentralized currency. The initial proposal was to peg SHI at $0.01, but the mechanism for achieving this is still to be determined. Lucie emphasized that SHI will enhance liquidity, encourage user engagement on Shibarium and serve as a foundational asset in DeFi applications. Overall, SHI is expected to help stabilize transactions and attract new users by minimizing risks associated with crypto price fluctuations. As to when the highly anticipated stablecoin is likely to be launched, Lucie stated that “the Shib ecosystem aims to integrate SHI when the infrastructure is fully prepared, ensuring stability and utility within decentralized finance.”

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Becoming Profitable Again
    Wed, 09/25/2024 - 10:53
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Becoming Profitable Again
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    3 XRP Price Levels to Watch Now, Most Important Solana (SOL) Test Coming, Dogecoin's (DOGE) Biggest Breakthrough in 70 Days
    Ripple's Top Bosses to Appear at Federal Reserve Event
    Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin 'Storm-Proof' as BTC Recaptures $66,000
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Publishes Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin 'Uptober' Post

    Ripple cofounder's alleged 30 million XRP Coinbase move worries XRP community

    In a surprising development, on Sept. 20, the wallet of Chris Larsen, one of Ripple's cofounders, became active after 11 years of dormancy, transferring 50 million XRP, worth over $29 million, to an unknown wallet. Following the transfer, XRP enthusiasts started monitoring Larsen's funds' further movements and found out that they were sent to Binance, sparking speculation about their use in Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service. However, it turned out that the purpose of these transfers is different; parts of the XRP were moved to other exchanges, including Bittrex and Coinbase, where 30 million XRP were sent yesterday. Many within the community are concerned about Larsen's intentions, questioning whether he plans to sell the XRP or if it will be utilized for ODL purposes, and some even speculated about a hack. Despite the concerns, Larsen has not commented on the situation yet.

    Advertisement

    Related
    400 Million XRP in 24 hours – What's Happening?
    Wed, 09/25/2024 - 13:51
    400 Million XRP in 24 hours – What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Another Satoshi-era wallet gets activated

    The market has seen a significant increase in the activation of ancient Bitcoin wallets over the last couple of days. Yesterday, according to data provided by Whale Alert, a wallet containing 28 BTC, worth approximately $1.8 million, awoke after being dormant for over 13 years. Additionally, on Sept. 24, another early Bitcoin address with 24 BTC reemerged, while on Sept. 22, rare transactions involved some of the earliest mined Bitcoins being transferred for the first time in over 15 years. However, on-chain analysis indicates that these coins are unlikely to be connected to Bitcoin's creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. The Bitcoin community is speculating about the reasons for this surge in activity, with theories ranging from potential hacks to users rediscovering their passwords.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Ripple News #XRP #Chris Larsen #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 27, 2024 - 15:55
    3 XRP Price Levels to Watch Now, Most Important Solana (SOL) Test Coming, Dogecoin's (DOGE) Biggest Breakthrough in 70 Days
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 27, 2024 - 15:53
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 27
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    TOKEN2049 Doubles Down On Record Shattering Success: The World’s Largest Crypto Event With 20,000 Attendees and 800 Side Events
    Webs Week 2024 Delivers an Exceptional Networking and Knowledge Exchange Experience
    BITmarkets Releases End-Year Update Highlighting Key Crypto Game-Changers for 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHI Stablecoin May Be Launched Soon, Ripple Cofounder's Alleged 30 Million XRP Coinbase Move Worries Community, Another Satoshi-Era Wallet Gets Activated: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    3 XRP Price Levels to Watch Now, Most Important Solana (SOL) Test Coming, Dogecoin's (DOGE) Biggest Breakthrough in 70 Days
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 27
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD