Shanda Games Co-Founder Alan Tan Unveils Most Impressive Prospects of GameFi Industry

Wed, 04/12/2023 - 15:41
article image
Vladislav Sopov
In his recent speech at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023, Tan mentioned most crucial areas of progress for play-to-earn and Web3 as a whole
Shanda Games Co-Founder Alan Tan Unveils Most Impressive Prospects of GameFi Industry
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Serial entrepreneur and IT veteran unveiled the key focus areas for the segment of decentralized gaming and described the concept that will be dominant in this field in the coming years.

New era for Web3 gaming "on its way," Shanda Games' Tan says

According to a statement shared by the team of Shanda Games (NASDAQ: GAME), one of the oldest gaming companies in China, its co-founder Alan Tan made headlines with his performance at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023. He delivered his speech on April 12, 2023.

shanda
Source: Shanda Games

Tan stressed that the rise of Web3 technology has fundamentally transformed the gaming industry globally. It created entirely new patterns of interaction between players, platforms and creators.

Another paradigm shift in digital gaming is associated with digital assets, player-driven MMORPGs as the mainstream genre, and AI-generated content (AIGC).

Tan is certain that the traditional development patterns become obsolete with the inception of Web3 gaming:

This transformation has given rise to a new cooperative model, and has completely upended the traditional development patterns of the industry.

As such, the segment witnesses the emergence of player-centric gaming as the new dominant concept in the gaming world.

000
Source: Shanda Games

MetaCene MMORPG pioneers player-centric gaming concept

To prove his statements, Tan introduced MetaCene, a new-gen blockchain-based MMORPG. This game invites players to a surreal post-apocalyptic society where survivors interact with each other through unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

MetaCene is a textbook example of player-centric gaming: it relies on decentralized governance and offers various PvP and PvE gameplays. It also welcomes gaming guilds and DAOs of various types.

Alan Tan is a top-tier manager, entrepreneur and renowned gaming expert. Besides working at Shanda Games, he is also a founder of China's top early-stage fund, Fenghou Capital, and game developers AlchemyArt and 91Act. At Shanda Games, he was responsible for its most popular titles, including the likes of The Legend of Mir, Dragon Nest and The Tower of Eternity.

#Web 3.0 #GameFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Ethereum Classic (ETC) Goes Green on 2 Key Metrics, Is Major Rally Underway?
04/12/2023 - 15:27
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Goes Green on 2 Key Metrics, Is Major Rally Underway?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Pro-Ripple Lawyer Mentions Surprising Fact About XRP Purchasers as Lawsuit Resolution Nears
04/12/2023 - 15:12
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Mentions Surprising Fact About XRP Purchasers as Lawsuit Resolution Nears
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Tens of Billions of SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Rises in Past Hour
04/12/2023 - 14:50
Tens of Billions of SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Rises in Past Hour
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Goes Green on 2 Key Metrics, Is Major Rally Underway?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Goes Green on 2 Key Metrics, Is Major Rally Underway?
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Mentions Surprising Fact About XRP Purchasers as Lawsuit Resolution Nears
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Mentions Surprising Fact About XRP Purchasers as Lawsuit Resolution Nears
Tens of Billions of SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Rises in Past Hour
Tens of Billions of SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Rises in Past Hour
Shiba Inu's BONE Prepares for Major Move, Here Are Two Triggers
Shiba Inu's BONE Prepares for Major Move, Here Are Two Triggers
Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Might Have Little Effect on Price: Glassnode
Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Might Have Little Effect on Price: Glassnode
ApeCoin (APE) Goes up 2,000% on Major Korean Exchange: What Happened?
ApeCoin (APE) Goes up 2,000% on Major Korean Exchange: What Happened?
Shibarium Beta Hits Major New Milestones, Here's What They Are
Shibarium Beta Hits Major New Milestones, Here's What They Are
Legendary Investor Warren Buffett Calls Bitcoin (BTC) "Gambling Token"
Legendary Investor Warren Buffett Calls Bitcoin (BTC) "Gambling Token"
Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Metrics Show Mysterious Patterns: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Metrics Show Mysterious Patterns: Details
Solana (SOL) up 10% Amid Bearish Altcoin Turn, Here's Possible Reason
Solana (SOL) up 10% Amid Bearish Altcoin Turn, Here's Possible Reason
Show all