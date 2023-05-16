SEC Urges Judge to Deny Coinbase's Demand: Details

Tue, 05/16/2023 - 10:18
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Seems like regulatory clarity is last thing SEC wants right now
SEC Urges Judge to Deny Coinbase's Demand: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In an intriguing turn of events, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged a federal judge to dismiss a motion by Coinbase Global Inc. The cryptocurrency exchange had filed a petition last year, seeking clarity on the application of securities laws to digital currencies.

Coinbase, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., lodged the request last month. The company has been vocal in its criticism of the SEC, suggesting the agency's response to its petition has been neither timely nor reasonable. Coinbase is advocating for a formal notice-and-comment process to allow public contributions.

Related
Ethereum Price Reacts to 53,400 ETH Shifted to Coinbase: Details

However, the SEC's counter-argument in a recent court filing rejects Coinbase's claims as unfounded. The filing asserts that Coinbase's desire for swifter or alternative regulatory action does not warrant extraordinary intervention from the court. The SEC's lawyers firmly advise that the petition should be dismissed.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has consistently maintained that most digital assets fall under securities laws. He asserts that the existing rules are clear and accuses crypto firms of consciously choosing not to comply with them.

Related
XRP Lawsuit: SEC Made Mention of Ripple Escrow Holding, Crypto Lawyer Highlights

The rapport between Coinbase and the SEC has become increasingly strained in recent years. A notable flashpoint occurred in 2021 when the SEC issued a Wells Notice — an intent to sue — over Coinbase's proposed lending product. This resulted in Coinbase abandoning the initiative. However, CEO Brian Armstrong lambasted the SEC's actions as dubious.

These developments have fueled apprehension about the potential impact of the SEC's actions on Coinbase. Mark Palmer of Berenberg Capital Markets estimates that at least 37% of Coinbase's first-quarter net revenue stemmed from non-Bitcoin streams. He suggests that these revenue sources could be the SEC's prime target in an expected enforcement action.

#Coinbase
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Lido DAO (LDO) up 8% as V2 Version Goes Live: Details
05/16/2023 - 10:33
Lido DAO (LDO) up 8% as V2 Version Goes Live: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image SHIB and DOGE's Scale Leaves PEPE's Peak in Dust
05/16/2023 - 10:03
SHIB and DOGE's Scale Leaves PEPE's Peak in Dust
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 23,000 BTC Transferred From Coinbase to Cold Wallets as Bitcoin Takes Dip
05/16/2023 - 09:40
23,000 BTC Transferred From Coinbase to Cold Wallets as Bitcoin Takes Dip
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan