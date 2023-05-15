Ethereum Price Reacts to 53,400 ETH Shifted to Coinbase: Details

Mon, 05/15/2023 - 12:46
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ethereum (ETH) up 1.44% in last 24 hours to $1,829
Ethereum Price Reacts to 53,400 ETH Shifted to Coinbase: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Wu Blockchain reports that the top crypto exchange, Coinbase, has seen 53,400 ETH inflows, citing CryptoQuant data.

The quantity of coins transferred to exchange wallets is known as exchange inflow. Given that moving coins incurs fees, there are three potential reasons why wallets outside of exchanges send their assets there. Investors are most likely sending their coins to sell if there is an inflow to the spot exchange. This kind of action typically results in a price decline, which is a negative sign.

The second motive is to trade on the volatile derivatives market. Finally, investors occasionally send their assets to exchanges for staking, airdropping or just reshuffling purposes. There is not much to conclude about pricing or volatility in this situation. This reason for action is often interpreted as neutral.

Despite all these reasons, a large chunk of the move was related to an internal wallet shift by Coinbase, so the impact on the ETH price was neutral.

Wu reports that 44,000 ETH were transferred between Coinbase wallets, which may be due to the cancellation of ETH staking.

Ethereum price

At the time of writing, Ethereum was up 1.44% in the last 24 hours to $1,829. On-chain analytics firm Santiment observes a level of disinterest in the market as prices stagnate.

"With Bitcoin at $27.4k and Ethereum at $1,825, traders continue to sour at the fact that markets have been stagnant. Stablecoins are seeing major social volume upticks, typically indicative of disinterest in the markets," Santiment wrote.

Meanwhile, Ethereum staking recently set a new all-time high as the staking contract saw over 19.3 million ETH staked.

#Ethereum #Coinbase
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) to Retest $28,000 Price Level, Shows Skew's Analysis
05/15/2023 - 12:28
Bitcoin (BTC) to Retest $28,000 Price Level, Shows Skew's Analysis
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SHIB Army Keeps Asking 'Wen Shibarium,' Here's Most Popular Answer
05/15/2023 - 11:55
SHIB Army Keeps Asking 'Wen Shibarium,' Here's Most Popular Answer
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple and XRP: Top Lawyer Answers Tricky Question
05/15/2023 - 11:37
Ripple and XRP: Top Lawyer Answers Tricky Question
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev