Advertisement
AD

    SEC Files Reply to Ripple’s Latest Motion: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The SEC wants Ripple to reveal the amount of its current assets, its recent sales, revenues, expenses as well as the size of discount
    Tue, 21/05/2024 - 8:02
    SEC Files Reply to Ripple’s Latest Motion: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent filing, the US Securities and Exchange Commission opposed in part Ripple's attempt to seal and redact evidence related to the dispute regarding remedies. 

    Advertisement

    According to the agency, Ripple fails to overcome "the strong presumption" that these filings should be public. 

    While Ripple has pointed to the SEC's earlier sealing and redaction positions, this was in the context of specific filings. Moreover, the agency has pointed to the fact that Ripple has now been adjudicated to have illegally sold investment contracts to institutional buyers without the necessary disclosures. 

    The SEC argues that Ripple's request to hide financial and securities sales information should be denied since it is "at the heart" of the arguments that both parties have presented regarding the remedies. 

    Related
    Tue, 05/21/2024 - 05:51
    Ethereum Surpasses Mastercard by Market Cap
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Ripple might be allowed to seal some of its financial statements. However, it should be required to disclose specific financial figures or terms of contracts that are pertinent to the remedies request. "If the public cannot see how the remedies requested and ordered compare to Ripple's actual financial information, general deterrence will be significantly undermined," the SEC said. 

    The SEC has added that it has limited its sealing and redaction objections to the information that will be relevant to the court's determination. The agency wants Ripple to reveal the amount of its current assets, the amount of recent sales, revenues, and expenses as well as the size of discounts.

    The agency insists that it opposes the redaction of "very little" financial information. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple insisted that the disclosure of the aforementioned documents could harm its business interests. 

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Ethereum to $100,000: Dogecoin Creator Issues Epic Price Call
    2024/05/21 08:38
    Ethereum to $100,000: Dogecoin Creator Issues Epic Price Call
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bullish Bitcoin Statement Issued by Samson Mow: “Omega Coming”
    2024/05/21 08:38
    Bullish Bitcoin Statement Issued by Samson Mow: “Omega Coming”
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ethereum Surpasses Mastercard by Market Cap
    2024/05/21 08:38
    Ethereum Surpasses Mastercard by Market Cap
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The largest MAC conference in Eastern Europe is back! 2500+ participants, 100+ companies at the exhibition, 30 reports, and a legendary Afterparty.
    25th Edition Manufacturing IT Summit: Shaping the Future of Manufacturing Technology
    CryptoGames Integrates Polygon (MATIC) for Enhanced User Experience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum to $100,000: Dogecoin Creator Issues Epic Price Call
    SEC Files Reply to Ripple’s Latest Motion: Details
    Bullish Bitcoin Statement Issued by Samson Mow: “Omega Coming”
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD