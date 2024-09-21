    Scaramucci Endorses Solana in Epic Crypto Forecast

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Solana will lead way, according to SkyBridge Capital founder
    Sat, 21/09/2024 - 11:30
    Scaramucci Endorses Solana in Epic Crypto Forecast
    Anthony Scaramucci has confirmed being a Solana holder and once again predicted massive tokenization.

    In his keynote speech at the at Breakpoint 2024 event, SkyBridge Capital founder has shared his view on the cost of financial transactions and the future of crypto.

    According to him, the big reason for tokenization of finance is the general lack of trust among people, which contradicts the practice of having multiple parties involved in transactions.

    On the other hand, about $7 trillion are spent globally each year merely on transaction verification.

    “Hopefully, the tokenization will happen on Solana, because I own a lot of Solana, and I believe it eventually will,” he said.

    Is Solana ETF approval coming soon?

    In late May, Scaramucci published a tweet in which he advised the global cryptocurrency community to get ready for Solana ETF approval.

    SOL, labeled by the SEC as an unregistered security, contrasts with Bitcoin and Ethereum, which the regulator has deemed commodities. However, despite regulatory hurdles for many altcoins, Bitcoin continues to see institutional adoption, paving way for other cryptocurrencies.

    On Friday, the SEC approved BlackRock's proposal to list and trade options for its spot Bitcoin ETF, fast-tracking approval for options trading under the ticker IBIT on Nasdaq ISE.

    Some analysts, including Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas, predict this decision could significantly impact Bitcoin’s price, potentially driving a major bull run as new liquidity flows into the market, similar to the surge seen after BTC ETFs were approved in January.

    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

