Scam Alert: Hackers Release First BLUR Drainer

Thu, 03/09/2023 - 10:43
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Group of hacker releases hacking application anyone can buy right now
Blur users have been recently warned about a new threat on the platform. A group of hackers has released a drainer on Blur.io. This drainer is now being sold by the group, which allows anyone who purchases it to create scam projects or send phishing links that can result in significant losses among Blur users.

The hackers are selling their application on various Telegram channels, and users are advised to stay away from them. There is a risk that some of these channels may be fake or honeypots, designed to lure unsuspecting victims into sending their funds to scammers.

drainer
Source: Drainers' Telegram channel

The Blur platform is known for its high level of security and privacy, but this new threat is a reminder that users must remain vigilant. It is crucial that users do not interact with suspicious websites or dApps that claim to be affiliated with Blur as they might fall victim to this new hacking scheme.

Only a few days ago, Blur saw a significant decline in its token value due to the rise of concerns about the upcoming airdrop of new tokens. While airdrops can be beneficial in rewarding loyal investors and generating interest in a cryptocurrency project, the influx of new tokens can lead to a problematic oversupply situation.

Investors fear that the upcoming airdrop of new tokens will only worsen the current downward pressure on the token's value. This fear stems from the fact that when new tokens are released, existing token holders receive free tokens, leading to more selling pressure on the market.

Blur has not yet made an official statement regarding the drainer release, but it is expected that the company will take the necessary steps to mitigate the impact of this new threat to its users.

article image
