Scam Alert: FXS Fake Airdrop Launched as Token Gains 60% in Week

Fri, 01/20/2023 - 13:01
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Scammers decided to explore hype over Frax Finance's reserve token FXS that surprisingly rallied in recent weeks
Scam Alert: FXS Fake Airdrop Launched as Token Gains 60% in Week
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Yet another fake airdrop is being promoted on Twitter by obvious scammers - but why is this one more dangerous? Now the fraudsters are targeting mid-cap altcoin holders interested in Frax Finance (FRAX) and its hybrid stablecoin.

Scammers impersonating Frax Finance (FRAX) team are trying to steal your data

In recent days, a fraudulent promo campaign has gained traction in Twitter. Someone is impersonating the team of Frax Finance (FRAX) and is pretending to distribute its reserve token, Frax Share (FXS).

Scammers launch FXS airdrop
Image via Twitter

The account on Twitter is named "Fraxfinace" instead of "Frax Finance." It is aggressively promoted, commented and retweeted by bots with ENS-style .eth names. Participants of the airdrop are invited to visit the website and claim their rewards. Most likely, the scammers are targeting sensitive information: passwords, seed phrases or credit card data.

Both the website and Twitter account were created on Jan. 16, 2023. Per data from public whois-services, the airdrop website was registered by a Seychelles-incorporated firm.

Also, the sum of the airdrop looks too suspicious: its organizers are allegedly distributing over $62,000 in one of the most trending cryptocurrencies right now. By press time, the "Claim" button on the website is disabled; it is also labeled as a "phishing domain" by popular anti-virus software.

Frax Share (FXS) token gains 150% in three weeks

As cryptocurrency markets started recovering from the crypto winter, so are scammers. All cryptocurrency enthusiasts should be super-cautious: projects only organize them to raise awareness. As such, the "airdrop" from popular and established products are most likely scams.

Frax Finance (FRAX) ecosystem garnered attention in 2022 thanks to FRAX, a first-ever fractional-algorithmic stablecoin system. As covered by U.Today, it has aleady booked a spot in the list of the most trending decentralized stablecoins.

Related
What Are Decentralized Stablecoins, and Why Might We Need Them?

In December 2022, it also made headlines by launching a mainnet version on BNB Chain (BSC). A number of catalysts triggered FXS to rally from $4.13 to over $10.3, which happened in January.

#Scam Alert #Cryptocurrency Scam #DeFi Scam
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Ripple Pro Lawyer Surprised by Quick Settlement in Nexo v. SEC Case: Details
01/20/2023 - 13:55
Ripple Pro Lawyer Surprised by Quick Settlement in Nexo v. SEC Case: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Doge Co-founder Suggests Crypto Moguls Shorting Dogecoin Likely to Lose, Here's Why
01/20/2023 - 13:33
Doge Co-founder Suggests Crypto Moguls Shorting Dogecoin Likely to Lose, Here's Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Sui Network Inches Closer to Its Long-Awaited Launch with This New Protocol Upgrade
01/20/2023 - 13:25
Sui Network Inches Closer to Its Long-Awaited Launch with This New Protocol Upgrade
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin