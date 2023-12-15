Advertisement
SATS (Ordinals) Surges by 50% Following OKX Listing - Time to Dive In?

article image
Mushumir Butt
Crypto world abuzz with excitement following BRC-20 token's meteoric rise
Fri, 12/15/2023 - 11:03
SATS (Ordinals) Surges by 50% Following OKX Listing - Time to Dive In?
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a dramatic turn of events, SATS (Ordinals), a BRC-20 token paying homage to the creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi, experienced a meteoric rise of over 50% in value within hours of being listed on OKX, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange. This surge comes hot on the heels of a similar bullish trend observed when SATS was listed on Binance just a few days prior.

As of the latest update, the current price of SATS stands at $0.0000009102, reflecting an impressive 51.93% increase in the last 24 hours. The market cap for SATS is now valued at $1.85 billion, with a noteworthy trading volume of $235.45 million, marking an 80% increase over the past day.

The official announcement from OKX detailed a schedule that includes SATS deposits opening on Dec. 15, 2023; SATS/USDT spot trading commencing on Dec. 18, 2023 and SATS withdrawals opening at 10:00 a.m. UTC on Dec. 19, 2023.

SATS takes center stage

SATS, with a total supply capped at 2,100,000,000,000,000, distinguishes itself as a BRC-20 digital token, symbolizing the smallest unit of Bitcoin. Named in honor of Satoshi, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin (BTC), SATS has gained significant attention within the crypto community.

On Dec. 12, Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges globally, also listed SATS. As reported by U.Today, the token experienced a remarkable surge of approximately 140% within hours following the announcement of its listing on Binance, underscoring the heightened interest and demand for this novel BRC-20 token.

SATS, with its unique nomenclature and association with the fundamental unit of Bitcoin, has captured the imagination of crypto enthusiasts. Investors are now closely watching whether the recent surge in value is a short-term phenomenon or if SATS will continue to defy expectations in the volatile world of digital assets.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, the listing of SATS on OKX has brought renewed attention to the potential and opportunities within the BRC-20 token space. Investors and traders are advised to exercise due diligence and closely monitor market developments as SATS enters this new phase of trading on OKX.

#Bitcoin News #SATS #OKX
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

