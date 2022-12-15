"Satoshi's Vision" in Crypto's Top 5, and Reason Will Surprise You

Thu, 12/15/2022 - 10:30
article image
Arman Shirinyan
"True" version of Bitcoin rallying upward while market remains anemic
The cryptocurrency that traders and investors most likely forgot about has entered the top 5 of the market with a modest 2.5% price increase in the last 24 hours. Due to the dull performance of other assets, BSV comes out on top, but thanks to the potential short squeeze, BSV's price performance might bring us even more surprises in the future.

Short squeeze

According to exchange data, BSV remains one of the most shorted assets on the market, with almost all traders executing short orders, which is not surprising considering BSV's performance on the market throughout the year. The coin lost around 70% of its value during the bear market and made no long-term reversal attempts.

BSV Chart
Source: TradingView

However, an unhealthy extent of short orders on the market can sometimes be considered a favorable factor for an asset, especially if it does not have deep liquidity. Whenever a large buying volume occurs and drags the spot price of an asset to a certain price threshold, the liquidation cascade for short orders begins, which usually causes an extreme volatility spike upward, pushing the asset's values to new extremes.

Back in November, BSV already experienced a strong short squeeze that pushed the asset's value to $67 in a matter of hours. Unfortunately, market makers or bears found enough power to push the asset's value downward.

This might also be the case for BSV in the future, especially if some extent of buying power occurs on the market. Unfortunately, for demand to occur, BSV should provide some kind of fundamental value and usage for investors, which is not the case at this point for the asset that aims at realizing the vision of Bitcoin's creator.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

