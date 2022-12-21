SafePal Wallet Adds Support for The Open Network's TON Crypto

SafePal (SFP) becomes first hardware wallet to integrate The Open Network (TON) blockchain

A Binance-backed hardware cryptocurrency wallet begins supporting thriving smart contracts platform The Open Network (TON) as a long-term strategic partnership is inked between the two teams.

SafePal (SFP) adds support for The Open Network (TON)

According to the official announcement shared by SafePal (SFP) hardware crypto wallet and The Open Network (TON) blockchain, the two teams have entered into a long-term collaboration.

Image by SafePal

The Open Network's cryptocurrency holders can now transfer their assets within SafePal (SFP). Also, all TON-based dApps can natively interact with SafePal users.

In the coming months, the SafePal team is also going to integrate TON cryptocurrency into an in-browser extension, massively increasing TON's potential userbase.

Ads Ads

The Open Network (TON) supercharges SafePal with a community grant. The grant's funds will fuel the next phase in the technical development of SafePal's solutions.

Justin Hyun, Head of Incubation at TON Foundation, highlights the importance of this integration for his platform's roadmap:

We are happy to onboard SafePal as the first hardware solution on TON. Furthermore, we are excited about the prospects of SafePal and their journey to open-source, as this builds greater trust and resilience for the safekeeping of assets.

The two teams will work together to deliver a secure, open-source, transparent and interoperable cross-blockchain network to the next generation of users.

The Open Network (TON) network activity is on fire

In Q4, 2022, developer and user activity on TON blockchain set new records. For instance, first-ever TON-centric decentralized cryptocurrency exchange STON.fi gained traction and is now being tracked by DeFiLlama aggregator.

As covered by U.Today previously, TON's team also shared the details of numerous interesting integrations. Yesterday, it added ORBS token to its toolkit of asset supporters and received the status of Ozys' Orbit Bridge validator.

Amid a much-anticipated TON-powered Telegram tokenized username auction, TON, a core native cryptocurrency of The Open Network (TON), sees its price increase by over 50% in just two weeks.