Ripple's Website: No Mention of CBDCs Sparks XRP Community Debate

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple has unveiled a major redesign of its website, but one glaring omission has sparked a reaction within the XRP community: no mention of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

Advertisement

In an announcement on X, Ripple stated: "We have a new look in our products, on our website, and right here on social. We're building for the next chapter with the vision that continues to drive us — the Internet of Value and transforming the way you move value around the world."

This revamp caught the attention of the crypto community, including that of XRP. XRP enthusiast WrathofKahneman pointed out his observations of the new Ripple site, stating: "The most interesting part of the Ripple site redesign? CBDCs are gone."

🤔The most interesting part of the #Ripple site redesign? -CBDCs are gone. Are they getting out or just laying low given US p/r?

> No new customers listed.

> Investments now listed.

> Dev Docs more visible. https://t.co/AjtDcpdlPl — WrathofKahneman (@WKahneman) February 14, 2025

This absence has prompted speculation about whether the company is stepping back from CBDC initiatives or simply keeping a low profile amid the U.S. recent stance on CBDCs.

Advertisement

"Are they getting out or just laying low given US p/r," WrathofKahneman asked, drawing attention to other things he noticed in the website revamp such as "no new customers listed, Investments now listed and Dev Docs more visible."

While the website redesign aligns with Ripple’s broader vision, the lack of CBDC mention has sparked speculation, given Ripple's prominent history with CBDC.

Before this time, Ripple has participated in CBDC pilots in countries including Colombia, Bhutan, Palau, Montenegro. In 2023, Ripple launched its CBDC Platform for the Development of CBDCs and Stablecoins.

Ripple advances

Meanwhile, Ripple Custody, Ripple's enterprise-grade solution offered across the largest global financial markets, continues to gain momentum with 250% year-over-year new customer growth.

Ripple Custody offers XRP Ledger tokenization features, allowing businesses to tokenize and manage a wide range of assets while facilitating digital asset issuance and secure transfers directly from its platform.

This week, Ripple announced a partnership with Portuguese currency exchange provider Unicâmbio to support cross-border payments between Portugal and Brazil using Ripple Payments.

This collaboration marks the first time that Ripple’s payments solution has been made available in Portugal, expanding its European footprint while strengthening the Portugal-Brazil payments corridor.