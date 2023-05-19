Ripple's Star Catch: Former Amazon CFO Joins Embattled Company

Fri, 05/19/2023 - 18:03
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Amid ongoing legal disputes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Ripple remains unfazed, attracting industry-leading talent
Cover image via pixabay.com
Ripple, the San Francisco-based blockchain firm, announced that it had appointed former Amazon Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Warren Jenson to its Board of Directors.

Jenson brings a wealth of experience from his stints at Amazon, Delta Airlines, NBC, Electronic Arts, and Nielsen, a testament to Ripple's ambition of growing its global presence.

In addition to joining the board, Jenson has also been appointed Chair of the Audit Committee, which oversees the auditing process of Ripple's operations.

The addition of Jenson to Ripple's board is seen as a significant catch if to consider his impressive track record of managing financial operations for innovative, market-leading companies.

His appointment comes despite Ripple's ongoing legal skirmishes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), further demonstrating the firm's ability to attract high-profile talent.

Jenson joins other respected figures on the board, including former U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios, former JPMorgan Chase Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer Sandie O’Connor, and managing director of Albright Stonebridge Group Michael Warren. Other esteemed members of Ripple's board include Susan Athey, Anja Manuel, Masashi Okuyama, and Craig Phillips.

Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse welcomed Jenson with enthusiastic remarks, stating that Warren’s background would be "invaluable." 

Jenson echoed this sentiment, expressing his excitement to join Ripple at such a critical time when cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies are becoming increasingly integrated into financial services.

With a strong board and management team in place, Ripple continues to position itself as a global leader in the crypto and blockchain industry.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

