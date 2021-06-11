Ripple's Director of Developer Relations Accuses Strike of Copying ODL

News
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 20:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple is not happy about Bitcoin’s Lightning Network eating its lunch
Ripple's Director of Developer Relations Accuses Strike of Copying ODL
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Lightning Network-powered app Strike bringing Bitcoin to El Salvador was widely viewed as a breakthrough moment for the entire industry, but not everyone is happy.   

In a recent tweet, Matt Hamilton, director of developer relations at Ripple, claims that Jack Mallers’s killer app took notes from the company’s On-Demand Liquidity solution (formerly known as xRapid).

ODL allows instantly bridging fiat currencies with the help of the XRP cryptocurrency.  

The way Strike converts Bitcoin into Tether is “strikingly” similar to Ripple's flagship product, according to Hamilton:  

Strike then takes the bitcoins and automatically converts them back into USDT (synthetic digital dollar known as Tether) using its real-time automated risk management and trading infrastructure.

Bitball Bitball

Related
Ripple vs. SEC Battle Interim Results: Who Is Winning for Now?

Remittances make up 20 percent of El Salvador’s gross domestic product, which would make it a lucrative market for Ripple. However, the tropical country has already adopted the Lightning Network.

Hamilton states that the ODL is more decentralized and liquid compared to Strike.

#Bitcoin News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Cardano Devs IOHK Confirm Launch of First-Ever Plutus Smart Contract
06/11/2021 - 20:21

Cardano Devs IOHK Confirm Launch of First-Ever Plutus Smart Contract
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Ripple's Director of Developer Relations Accuses Strike of Copying ODL
06/11/2021 - 20:04

Ripple's Director of Developer Relations Accuses Strike of Copying ODL
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image "Doge" Becomes Most Expensive Meme, Fetching $4 Million Worth of Ether
06/11/2021 - 17:38

"Doge" Becomes Most Expensive Meme, Fetching $4 Million Worth of Ether
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya