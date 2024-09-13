    Ripple's Chief Lawyer Roasts SEC, Offers Updated Logo

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple's Stuart Alderoty slams SEC's inconsistent crypto regulations as pretzel of contradictions
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 9:37
    Ripple's Chief Lawyer Roasts SEC, Offers Updated Logo
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The SEC is in the news again as Ripple's chief legal officer, Stuart Alderoty, took to social media to criticize the agency's inconsistent approach to cryptocurrency regulation. It is not the first time the agency has been criticized in the crypto space. 

    Advertisement

    But Alderoty's remarks seem to show that many in the industry are frustrated because they still do not have clear regulatory guidance, even after numerous enforcement actions.

    Related
    SEC Issues Crypto Investor Alert as It Makes Major U-Turn
    Fri, 09/13/2024 - 07:54
    SEC Issues Crypto Investor Alert as It Makes Major U-Turn
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    SEC Issues Crypto Investor Alert as It Makes Major U-Turn
    SEC Just “Conceded” That ETH Is Not Security, Coinbase’s Top Lawyer Says
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bullish Breakthrough Begins, Solana (SOL) Aims for $150, But There's Silver Lining
    It’s “Very Late” to Buy Bitcoin, Schiff Says

    In response to the SEC's latest investor alert, which reissued warnings about a variety of cryptocurrency scams, Alderoty highlighted the contradictions in the agency's regulatory framework, particularly as it pertains to emerging fraud schemes like "pig butchering."

    Advertisement

    He pointed out that the regulator has been inconsistent in its use of the term "crypto asset security," as it no longer uses this term in its most recent investor alert.

    The SEC’s warnings, while serious, come at a time when the agency's regulatory stances are also under fire for creating confusion rather than clarity.

    What makes Alderoty's response stand out is not just what he said, but also the visuals he shared. He transformed the regulator's logo into a pretzel, which symbolizes his view of the agency's increasingly complex regulatory posture. 

    Related
    SEC Just “Conceded” That ETH Is Not Security, Coinbase’s Top Lawyer Says
    Fri, 09/13/2024 - 05:51
    SEC Just “Conceded” That ETH Is Not Security, Coinbase’s Top Lawyer Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    His critique comes right after the SEC settled with trading platform eToro. In that case, Ethereum was recognized as a nonsecurity, which just added fuel to the fire of the ongoing debates about the inconsistent classification of crypto assets on behalf of the agency.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 8:12
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 340%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 7:54
    SEC Issues Crypto Investor Alert as It Makes Major U-Turn
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Online Gambling Landscape
    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    3DOS Launching Decentralized “Uber for 3D Printing” on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple's Chief Lawyer Roasts SEC, Offers Updated Logo
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 340%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    SEC Issues Crypto Investor Alert as It Makes Major U-Turn
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD