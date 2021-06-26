Ripple Welcomes New Attorney to Defend Chris Larsen in Court

New Attorney joins the Ripple team to present interests of co-founder and former CEO Chris Larsen in court against the SEC

Attorney James K. Filan, who shares with the community news on the Ripple case against the SEC on a regular basis, has tweeted that the San-Francisco-based blockchain heavyweight has welcomed a new lawyer in the team.

According to his tweet, Sarah J. Prostko has joined the SEC-against-Ripple case to defend interests of Chris Larsen who founded Ripple Labs together with Jed McCaleb back in 2012.

#XRPCommunity #SEC_NEWS v. #Ripple #XRP Attorney Sarah J. Prostko has appeared in the case on behalf of Chris Larsen. Welcome to Team Ripple. Attorney Prostko's background can be found here:https://t.co/qpIowsk4ly pic.twitter.com/5wTQX2ZPqh — James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) June 25, 2021

Prostko is an alumnus of New-York School of Law, J.D., Magna Cumlaude – a Latin academic honorific, meaning that a person earned their degree with notable distinction.

She also graduated from American University with a B.A. degree, magna cum laude – similar to the above but higher in rank.

Prostko’s services are provided by the Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison law firm.

Image via paulweiss.com

Earlier this month, U.Today reported that a new attorney also joined the Ripple team to defend interests of CEO Brad Garlinghouse in the case against the SEC.

In late December 2020, the US SEC agency initiated a lawsuit against Ripple Labs and two of its highest-ranking executives – CEO Bradley Garlinghouse and former CEO and co-founder Christopher Larsen, accusing them in raising around $1.3 billion on XRP, which the SEC defined as unregistered digital securities.