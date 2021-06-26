PointPay
Ripple Welcomes New Attorney to Defend Chris Larsen in Court

News
Sat, 06/26/2021 - 07:28
Yuri Molchan
New Attorney joins the Ripple team to present interests of co-founder and former CEO Chris Larsen in court against the SEC
Ripple Welcomes New Attorney to Defend Chris Larsen in Court
Attorney James K. Filan, who shares with the community news on the Ripple case against the SEC on a regular basis, has tweeted that the San-Francisco-based blockchain heavyweight has welcomed a new lawyer in the team.

According to his tweet, Sarah J. Prostko has joined the SEC-against-Ripple case to defend interests of Chris Larsen who founded Ripple Labs together with Jed McCaleb back in 2012.

Prostko is an alumnus of New-York School of Law, J.D., Magna Cumlaude – a Latin academic honorific, meaning that a person earned their degree with notable distinction.

She also graduated from American University with a B.A. degree, magna cum laude – similar to the above but higher in rank.

Ripple Welcomes New Attorney to Defend Brad Garlinghouse in Court

Prostko’s services are provided by the Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison law firm.

Earlier this month, U.Today reported that a new attorney also joined the Ripple team to defend interests of CEO Brad Garlinghouse in the case against the SEC.

In late December 2020, the US SEC agency initiated a lawsuit against Ripple Labs and two of its highest-ranking executives – CEO Bradley Garlinghouse and former CEO and co-founder Christopher Larsen, accusing them in raising around $1.3 billion on XRP, which the SEC defined as unregistered digital securities.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

