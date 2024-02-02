Advertisement
AD

Ripple v. SEC: Crucial Moment Remains Ahead in Legal Decision

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Next key date in Ripple-SEC lawsuit is February 12
Fri, 2/02/2024 - 12:00
Ripple v. SEC: Crucial Moment Remains Ahead in Legal Decision
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The legal dispute between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is nearing a critical moment as both parties await a pivotal ruling from the court.

Advertisement

According to Bill Morgan, an XRP enthusiast and legal expert, "Judge Torres might need to rule on the SEC ‘s motion to compel quickly given the February 12 deadline for completion of remedies-related discovery."

The next key date in the Ripple-SEC lawsuit is Feb. 12, which is when the parties are expected to complete all remedies-related discovery. Along these lines, a pivotal ruling on the SEC's motion to compel Ripple to produce certain financial information might shape events.

On Jan. 11, the SEC requested an order compelling Ripple to produce two narrow categories of documents: (a) its financial statements for the years 2022-2023, and (b) its post-complaint contracts governing "institutional sales" — held to be unregistered offers and sales of securities pre-complaint.

Related
Ripple v. SEC: Here's Next Important Date

Relatedly, the SEC seeks to compel Ripple to answer a single interrogatory, setting forth the amount of XRP institutional sales profits that it received after the filing of the complaint for contracts entered into pre-complaint.

The SEC stated it was seeking this information in determining whether the court should impose relief such as injunctions and civil penalties and, as to the latter, in what amount.

This issue has gone back and forth among the parties: Ripple filed its reply in response to the SEC. The SEC has submitted another reply in further support of its motion to compel. Ripple also filed a motion to file a sur-reply, which has been granted.

Ripple’s opposition to this motion makes clear its position that Judge Torres’ Institutional Sales ruling does not apply to Ripple’s current ODL sales.

SEC, on the other hand, claims the discrete post-complaint contracts it seeks are probative evidence as to this argument.

The agency further claims it is not asking the ruling Judge Torres to conduct a mini-trial as to the legality of Ripple’s post-complaint institutional sales since it agrees that any such determination cannot be made at the remedies stage.

Related
Ripple v. SEC: Here's Why Appeal Might Not Be Immediate — Fox Business Anchor

The SEC argues it intends to prove the question at the remedies stage on whether there is a "reasonable likelihood" of new violations.

Ripple, on the other hand, argues that its planned future XRP sales do not conflict with Judge Torres’ summary judgment. The XRP community keeps their fingers crossed for a favorable outcome on the issue.

#Ripple News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bitcoin Spot ETFs Witness $38.45 Million Inflow, Marking Fifth Day of Gains
2024/02/02 12:18
Bitcoin Spot ETFs Witness $38.45 Million Inflow, Marking Fifth Day of Gains
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Meme Coin BITCOIN Price Skyrockets After Vitalik Buterin Apologizes
2024/02/02 12:18
Meme Coin BITCOIN Price Skyrockets After Vitalik Buterin Apologizes
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Solana-Based Pyth Network (PYTH) Surges Over 20% After Major Listing
2024/02/02 12:18
Solana-Based Pyth Network (PYTH) Surges Over 20% After Major Listing
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

CFO StraTech 2024 KSA: Empowering CFOs as Architects of Strategic Transformation
Vone Pay: Revolutionizing Digital Transactions in Web3
Flipster Launches New Earn Pool Feature Allowing Users to Earn Up To 10K USDT Daily on Their Crypto
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin Spot ETFs Witness $38.45 Million Inflow, Marking Fifth Day of Gains
Ripple v. SEC: Crucial Moment Remains Ahead in Legal Decision
Meme Coin BITCOIN Price Skyrockets After Vitalik Buterin Apologizes
Show all