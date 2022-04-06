Ripple v. SEC: Court Orders Plaintiff to Submit Redactions

News
Wed, 04/06/2022 - 08:47
article image
Alex Dovbnya
SEC will have to submit its suggested redactions for in-camera review this week, the judge says
Ripple v. SEC: Court Orders Plaintiff to Submit Redactions
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has ordered the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to submit all of its suggested redactions for in-camera review. The SEC is supposed to file them before April 8.

In her Jan. 13 ruling, the judge determined that the deliberative process privilege (DPP) does not apply to certain sets of notes since gathering facts from third parties is not necessarily a privileged activity. None of the notes contains attorney-client communications, which is why they are not shielded from production.

Related
Terra (LUNA) Staking Now Supported by Binance
 However, the judge also allowed the SEC to redact portions of notes that reflect the staff's own "deliberations or communications."

In late March, the plaintiff filed a motion, specifically asking the judge to allow redacting some of the notes that were taken during some meetings with third parties. One of the meetings focused on Bitcoin's regulatory status with Stanford Law School Professor Joseph Grundfest. The former Ronald Reagan-appointed SEC commissioner cautioned the regulator against taking enforcement action against Ripple, warning that it could hurt XRP holders.

One of the meetings in question also focused on the legal status of initial coin offerings, which saw immense popularity in 2017 before imploding en masse the following year.

As reported by U.Today, Ripple said that it was not challenging any of the proposed redactions, but it reserved the right to the notes.

The handwritten notes will be reviewed privately by the judge, meaning that defendants or other parties will not be able to view the unredacted documents.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Price Plunges by 10% in Matter of Hours: 3 Reasons Why
04/06/2022 - 11:48
Dogecoin Price Plunges by 10% in Matter of Hours: 3 Reasons Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SHIB, FTX, MATIC on List of Assets Whales Are After: Report
04/06/2022 - 11:19
SHIB, FTX, MATIC on List of Assets Whales Are After: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu Set to Roll Out Four Major Projects in Coming Days; Here's What's New
04/06/2022 - 10:23
Shiba Inu Set to Roll Out Four Major Projects in Coming Days; Here's What's New
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide