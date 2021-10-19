Ripple Partner CGI Teams up with Bank of Montreal and National Bank of Canada

CGI enters into a partnership with major Canadian banks in a pilot project to help them accelerate their digitization

According to a press release, Ripple partner public company CGI has partnered with two major Canadian banks, the Bank of Montreal and the National Bank of Canada, to help them accelerate their digital transformation via CGI Trade360 transaction flow.

That includes automating the flow of paper documentation and improving trade finance operations. In collaboration with its tech partner Conpend, CGI has improved the efficiency of CGI Trade360 and made the processes related to trade and finance more effective in the past. Conpend's solution is based on the use of AI.

At the Bank of Montreal, they believe that partnership with CGI will help it turn into a digitized Global Trade Finance business.

The Bank of Canada reckons that Ripple partner CGI will help them to produce digital solutions for financial trade activities better and faster.

Ripple and CGI have been in a partnership since 2015.