woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

Ripple Shifts 33.8 Million to Huobi in Past 2 Weeks, After Allocating 100 Million XRP for It

News
Sat, 10/16/2021 - 09:11
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple fintech firm has sent almost 40 million XRP to Huobi since October began from the 100 million allocated for it in the first place
Ripple Shifts 33.8 Million to Huobi in Past 2 Weeks, After Allocating 100 Million XRP for It
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Data provided by the analytics platform Bithomp that works with XRP transactions, over the past eighteen days, Ripple distributed ledger tech provider has shifted 33,805,080 XRP to the major digital exchange Huobi.

One third of Ripple's 100 million XRP shifted to Huobi

This amount of crypto equals to $38,790,225. The size of weekly transactions has been changing since September 29, when Ripple allocated a whopping 100 million XRP lump to be sent to Huobi in regular transfers – it started as 1,542,780 XRP, continued as 2,309,580. So far, Ripple is moving 1,911,150 XRP lumps to Huobi.

10171_0
Image via Bithomp

The exchange has recently announced its withdrawal from mainland China and by December 31 it plans to stop crypto trading against CNY.

yield
Yield app

Related
Elon Musk Now Worth 861 Billion DOGE, He Plans to Use It to Extend Life to Mars

XRP becomes number one choice for UK retail investors

At the time of writing, the sixth largest cryptocurrency, XRP, is changing hands at $1.15, showing a mild rise of 2.54 percent, as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

As reported by U.Today earlier, a recent report by a leading trading platform eToro stated that the majority of retail crypto investors in the UK now prefer XRP as their top asset. Cardano’s ADA is the second favorite.

Ripple Labs has recently joined the Digital Pound Foundation to help UK authorities work the CBDC they are developing – digital pound sterling.

#Ripple News #XRP Transfer #CBDC
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Salvador President Mocks Economist Steve Hanke, Here's Why
10/16/2021 - 14:23
Salvador President Mocks Economist Steve Hanke, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XLM May Get in Trouble If XRP Deemed a Security: XRP Researcher
10/16/2021 - 10:55
XLM May Get in Trouble If XRP Deemed a Security: XRP Researcher
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 260 Billion SHIB Moved by Anon Whales, While Coin Is Trying to Recover
10/16/2021 - 10:08
260 Billion SHIB Moved by Anon Whales, While Coin Is Trying to Recover
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan