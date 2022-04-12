Ripple ODL Can't Be Compared with Lightning Network: RippleNet GM

News
Tue, 04/12/2022 - 13:00
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ripple presently has more than 20 ODL markets open as it continues to push global coverage
Ripple ODL Can't Be Compared with Lightning Network: RippleNet GM
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

RippleNet GM Asheesh Birla has taken to Twitter to debunk some ''misconceptions'' about Ripple's ODL in the wake of Strike's Shopify integration.

In the previous week, Strike, the digital payments platform built on Bitcoin's Lightning Network, announced its integration with Shopify, thus allowing merchants to receive Bitcoin payments from customers globally as U.S. dollars. Several Twitter users, while drawing comparisons, claimed that this might have a negative impact on Ripple's ODL.

In a thread of tweets, the top exec states that using digital assets is one component of the ODL solution as the Ripple team demonstrates expertise in markets against super hard fiat destination currencies (PHP, MXN, etc.) while solving liquidity challenges by ramping up its customers. He further notes that despite peculiar challenges such as volatility, and regulatory concerns associated with crypto liquidity, Ripple presently has more than 20 ODL markets open as it continues to push global coverage.

Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) allows customers to instantly move money around the world at any time without the need for prefunded accounts.

He concludes, ''Swapping just the cryptocurrency part of the solution is like suggesting that GM just use an Energizer battery and is ready to compete w/ Tesla. There’s a lot more to consider here.''

Recent updates in the Ripple case

In recent updates shared by defense lawyer James K. Filan, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has denied the Securities and Exchange Commission's motion for reconsideration of the deliberate process privilege (DPP) ruling. The former federal prosecutor claims that it is a "very big win" for Ripple.

The court ordered the SEC to turn over an email with a draft of the infamous Ethereum speech that was given by former top SEC official William Hinman among other documents. Back in June 2018, Hinman stated that Ethereum was not a security, at a conference in San Francisco.

The SEC argued that these documents were protected by the DPP to continue withholding them. The judge, however, opined that the personal views of the agency's staff were not shielded by the privilege.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Robinhood’s Focus on Meme Coins: 41 Billion DOGE Held, SHIB Added Today
04/12/2022 - 17:00
Robinhood’s Focus on Meme Coins: 41 Billion DOGE Held, SHIB Added Today
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC, ADA, BNB, LUNA and SOL Price Analysis for April 12
04/12/2022 - 16:46
BTC, ADA, BNB, LUNA and SOL Price Analysis for April 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 6,800 Bitcoins Shifted to Cold Storage from Coinbase As Price Drops Below $40,000
04/12/2022 - 16:11
6,800 Bitcoins Shifted to Cold Storage from Coinbase As Price Drops Below $40,000
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan