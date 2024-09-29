    SHIB Among Worst-Performing Coins in Top 100, What's Happened?

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has started lagging behind other meme coins
    Sun, 29/09/2024 - 10:22
    SHIB Among Worst-Performing Coins in Top 100, What's Happened?
    Shiba Inu, one of the biggest meme coins, has ended up among the worst-performing tokens over the past 24 hours after losing more than 3%, according to CoinGecko data.

    It is in the red together with some other tokens of the likes of Celestia (TIA), VeChain (VET), Quant (QNT) and Monero (XMR).

    However, Shiba Inu holders should not fret about this unfortunate price drop. The recent price decline is most likely a healthy correction. Some of the holders of the second-largest meme coin decided to take profit following a substantial rally experienced by the second-largest cryptocurrency.

    Former Binance CEO CZ Breaks Silence Following Release from Prison
    Hardcore Bullish Bitcoin Tweet Comes From BTC Bull Samson Mow
    $1.46 Billion SHIB in 24 Hours: Here's What Is Happening

    On the seven-day time frame, Shiba Inu is actually one of the-best performing cryptocurrency tokens after adding an impressive 34%. In fact, it was ahead of the entire top 100 on Friday because of its surprise rally. Despite the recent drop, it is still the biggest gainer during this week, lagging behind only some of its rival meme coins. Pepe (37%) and dogwifhat (34.1%) are leading the pack.

    Meme coin leaders

    Meanwhile, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu’s archrival, has surged by more than 4% over the past 24 hours. It has now stolen SHIB’s luster, becoming the second best-performing cryptocurrency in the top 100.

    Bonk (BONK) is in the first place with a 4% spike over the past 24 hours.

    Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency XRP is also in the top 3 with a 3.2% price increase.

    Notably, Pepe (PEPE) and Solana-based dogwifhat (WIF) are up by more than 2%.

