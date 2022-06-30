Ripple Expands into New Zealand via AirWallex

Thu, 06/30/2022 - 14:19
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ripple Expands into New Zealand via AirWallex
Ripple partner Airwallex has announced the launch of its international payment services in New Zealand. With the introduction, businesses in New Zealand will have access to Airwallex's global payment services, which offer a substitute for conventional banks.

Airwallex has been using RippleNet since joining Ripple's enterprise blockchain network back in 2017.

Ripple confirms partnership with Lotus Cars

The renowned British performance car manufacturer, Lotus, has revealed plans to enter the market of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

For its inaugural NFT Collection, Lotus will work with NFT PRO, an industry specialist, and Ripple, its blockchain partner that will offer technical support on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) network.

By providing new prospects for its consumers, NFT collectors and crypto enthusiasts, the cooperation between Lotus and NFT PRO signifies the automobile manufacturer's entry into web3.

XRPL teases AMM native support

As reported by U.Today, the XRP Ledger Foundation (XRPLF) is now home to the authoritative repository for the XRPL protocol code base, Rippled. XRPLF is a nonprofit organization that exists independently of Ripple and is solely dedicated to the long-term growth and development of XRP Ledger.

Speaking on this, Ripple's director of engineering, "NIKB," stated that Ripple would continue to contribute to the codebase while also suggesting the introduction of native AMM functionality as the next stage of development for XRPL.

Automated market makers are DeFi smart contracts that enable users to establish a market by adding cryptocurrency to a liquidity pool. They remain a part of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) that were introduced to remove middlemen from the trading of crypto assets.

