Ripple Ditched by MoneyGram Over SEC Lawsuit

News
Mon, 02/22/2021 - 19:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
MoneyGram has suspended its partnership with Ripple
Ripple Ditched by MoneyGram Over SEC Lawsuit
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Dallas-based money transfer company MoneyGram has suspended trading on Ripple's platform, citing regulatory uncertainly in its quarterly earnings report 

In addition, the Company is not planning for any benefit from Ripple market development fees in the first quarter. Due to the uncertainty concerning their ongoing litigation with the SEC, the Company has suspended trading on Ripple's platform. In the first quarter of 2020, the Company realized a net expense benefit of $12.1 million from Ripple market development fees.

Ripple, along with two of its top executives, is being sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over unregistered XRP sales.

Initially, MoneyGram claimed that it would continue to "monitor" the situation back in December, but the highly-touted partnership has now been put on indefinite hold.     

Related
Ripple Paid MoneyGram $9.3 Mln, According to Q3 Report

In 2019, Ripple invested $50 million in MoneyGram in exchange for a roughly 10 percent stake. It has since paid the company tens of millions in "market development fees" for providing liquidity for its product.    

Last November, Ripple cashed out a significant portion of its MoneyGram's shares. 

#Ripple News #Moneygram News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Suddenly Touches $50,400, Adding $1,500
News
02/16/2021 - 12:42

Bitcoin Suddenly Touches $50,400, Adding $1,500
Yuri Molchan
article image Anthony Scaramucci Expects Bitcoin to Hit $100,000 Before Year's End
News
02/17/2021 - 14:45

Anthony Scaramucci Expects Bitcoin to Hit $100,000 Before Year's End
Yuri Molchan
article image Whales Shift Almost $1 Billion in Ethers as ETH Surged Above $1,900, Reaching New All-Time High
News
02/18/2021 - 13:29

Whales Shift Almost $1 Billion in Ethers as ETH Surged Above $1,900, Reaching New All-Time High
Yuri Molchan