Ripple CTO Speaks out on Crypto Rug Pulls: Details

In a recent tweet, Ripple CTO David Schwartz has shared his perspective on "rug pulls" in the cryptocurrency space. Schwartz's recent insights aim to clarify what constitutes a rug pull, a type of crypto scam.

Schwartz began by sharing this observation: "I see a lot of people using the term 'rug' in contexts where I wouldn't use the term." He then explained his understanding of what defines a rug pull.

The Ripple CTO explained that a rug pull occurs when the founders, developers or major players in a token or project sell large amounts or sell more quickly than people were reasonably led to expect. This sudden sell-off may result in a sharp decrease in the token's value, leaving investors with a loss.

Another form of rug pull, according to Schwartz, is when founders or developers show dramatically less commitment to a project, effectively abandoning it long before delivering the promised outcomes. This lack of follow-through can leave investors with worthless tokens and shattered expectations.

Rug pulls have become a major worry in the cryptocurrency space, as they can lead to substantial financial losses for investors.

Meme coin mania

The Ripple CTO's insights coincide with recent events on the cryptocurrency market, with new meme tokens surfacing since Friday.

The weekend saw newly launched digital tokens rattle the crypto markets, posting major gains before declining sharply. Meme coins are a type of cryptocurrency with uncertain inherent value and high volatility that rely on social media tailwinds to push their prices.

Cryptocurrencies rose during the early Monday trading session in response to the meme coin mania, with investors turning their focus to smaller, higher-risk coins.

Bitcoin and a handful of other cryptocurrencies saw substantial gains, with Bitcoin reaching a new record high of $109,358.

XRP reached new highs of $3.40 last Thursday, bolstered by expectations of an ETF and the possibility that Ripple's years-long fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission might soon reach a favorable conclusion.