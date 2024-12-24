Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Makes Key Clarification on Staking: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz weighs in on crypto staking
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 15:37
    Ripple CTO Makes Key Clarification on Staking: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent discussion on X, Ripple's Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz provided crucial insights into the nature of staking in the cryptocurrency market.

    Advertisement

    Schwartz's comments were made in response to an ongoing debate about whether crypto staking should be considered taxable.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Reveals Rare 2013 XRP Ledger Use: Details
    Sat, 12/21/2024 - 13:44
    Ripple CTO Reveals Rare 2013 XRP Ledger Use: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Gets Listed on Major Exchange
    67 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level About to Disappear
    Binance Just Dropped 11 Pairs: Is Your Token Affected?
    Bitcoin Reserve Is ‘Hopium Hallucination,’ Blockchain Expert Says

    In explaining his viewpoint, Schwartz noted that the creation of new value and the transfer of existing value are fundamentally different. He explains that staking falls into the former category while interest income falls in the latter. "You don't earn staking rewards, you create them. They didn't exist before you created them," Schwartz stated.

    Advertisement

    "Someone transferring existing value to you is not analogous," Schwartz stated, highlighting the unique nature of staking rewards compared to traditional financial income. This clarification is particularly relevant as regulators and tax authorities continue to grapple with how to classify and tax various crypto activities.

    Is crypto staking different from stock dividends?

    An X user had proceeded to ask the Ripple CTO about the difference between crypto staking and getting dividends from stocks.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Clears Up Critical AMM Misconception
    Sat, 12/14/2024 - 12:31
    Ripple CTO Clears Up Critical AMM Misconception
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Schwartz responded by explaining the key distinction between the two: "When you get dividends from stocks, someone else created/earned them and transferred them to you. With crypto staking, you create the property you receive. Staking is creating property, not receiving it from someone else who earned/created it."

    To put it simply, crypto staking enables token holders to act as validators in a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism by locking their tokens into a staking contract. In exchange, they receive rewards, typically in the form of additional cryptocurrency. Staking allows crypto users to put their digital assets to work and earn passive income without selling them.

    #Ripple News #Staking
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 16:06
    SHIB Burns Collapse as Price Makes Unexpected Pivot
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 15:56
    XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2025 Asia
    LBank Awarded Best CEX at Crypto.News Awards 2024
    Gate Group Announces Acquisition of Coin Master Co., Ltd., Officially Entering the Japanese Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Collapse as Price Makes Unexpected Pivot
    XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve
    No, MicroStrategy Not Selling 10 Billion Shares to Buy Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD