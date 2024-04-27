Ripple CTO Celebrates His Very First Tweet, Here's What He Said Back Then

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has revisited his very first tweet, which he published as he joined Twitter 15 years ago.

The XRP community snowed Schwartz under with supportive and praising comments.

First tweet made upon setting up Twitter handle

David Schwartz took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to present to the XRP community his very first tweet published in 2009.

The Ripple CTO specified that he had posted that tweet approximately two months after he had created his account on the young social media platform Twitter created by Jack Dorsey for microblogging. In October 2022, Elon Musk purchased this platform for $44 billion and later rebranded it as X, adding longer posts and live video streams, along with options for monetization for content creators.

The very first tweet published by Schwartz set the trend for his jesting and playful manner of commenting on events or just engaging with his community — “The passive voice will be used by me!” the tweet said.

This was my first tweet, made about two months after I joined exactly 15 years ago. https://t.co/2VZZ0ly8Rv — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) April 27, 2024

Schwartz reveals what can make him quit Ripple

In a tweet published in mid-April, the Ripple Chief Technology Officer Schwartz published a lengthy tweet, in which he revealed what could make him quit Ripple. He has been working for the company all these years because it has been fun. As soon as the fun is gone, he stated, he would give this job up and pick another project for his time and effort.

He also emphasized that he could, in theory, quit even now since he does not need to continue working for Ripple — he holds a lot of the company’s stock, about 2%. However, according to his earlier tweet, Schwartz is not a billionaire, and he believes that choosing Ripple shares rather than XRP was a big mistake. Ripple co-founders Chris Larsen, Arthur Britto and Jed McCaleb chose to receive 20 billion XRP between the three of them.

Later, in 2020, the SEC sued Ripple and Larsen for selling XRP as unregistered securities to institutional investors. Three years later, the lawsuit against Larsen (and CEO Garlinghouse as well) was dropped, but the legal battle between the SEC and Ripple Labs continues.