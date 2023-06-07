Ripple CEO's Speech Hints at Pro-XRP Outcome in SEC Battle, Says Lawyer

Wed, 06/07/2023 - 14:31
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Bill Morgan anticipates XRP victory following Brad Garlinghouse's rhetoric about SEC
Ripple CEO's Speech Hints at Pro-XRP Outcome in SEC Battle, Says Lawyer
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently took to Twitter to express his opinion on the recent comments made by Gary Gensler, the chairman of the SEC, regarding digital currencies. In particular, the executive's statement implied that he believes the SEC's authority is limited and that Gensler's actions are a sign of weakness.

Related
Ripple CEO: Gensler's 'Pro-Innovation' Stance Is a Farce

Prominent attorney and digital assets enthusiast Bill Morgan reacted to Garlinghouse's remarks with an interesting observation. Morgan's tweet suggested that the Ripple CEO's confident tone indicates that he is not expecting a negative outcome in the SEC lawsuit against the crypto company. This interpretation of Garlinghouse's words generated hope within the XRP community, which has been closely following the legal proceedings.

The attorney also addressed the news that Robinhood, a major U.S. broker, may delist certain cryptocurrencies, including ADA, SOL and MATIC, due to the SEC's lawsuit against Coinbase and Binance. Morgan drew a parallel to December 2020, when XRP faced a similar situation of legal scrutiny followed by delistings.

Related
Some Investors Made 2,572% on Coinbase Put Options, What Did They Know?

Moreover, the attorney continued to criticize Coinbase for its decision to delist XRP and not reintroduce it for trading, despite ongoing pressure from the SEC. He argued that the exchange's actions went beyond restricting Ripple's ability to sell XRP and included blocking all secondary sales of XRP, even those unrelated to Ripple. Nevertheless, Morgan expressed his support for Coinbase's defense against the SEC, believing that the exchange has been treated unfairly.

#XRP #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Surprises Market per Glassnode's Latest Reveal, Here's What Happened
06/07/2023 - 14:15
Bitcoin (BTC) Surprises Market per Glassnode's Latest Reveal, Here's What Happened
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB The Metaverse to Unveil Trailer for Rocket Pond, Here's Why It Matters
06/07/2023 - 13:42
SHIB The Metaverse to Unveil Trailer for Rocket Pond, Here's Why It Matters
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu Whales Are Gone as SHIB BIllionaire Addresses Drop to 0.7%
06/07/2023 - 13:17
Shiba Inu Whales Are Gone as SHIB BIllionaire Addresses Drop to 0.7%
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Ripple CEO's Speech Hints at Pro-XRP Outcome in SEC Battle, Says Lawyer
Ripple CEO's Speech Hints at Pro-XRP Outcome in SEC Battle, Says Lawyer
Bitcoin (BTC) Surprises Market per Glassnode's Latest Reveal, Here's What Happened
Bitcoin (BTC) Surprises Market per Glassnode's Latest Reveal, Here's What Happened
SHIB The Metaverse to Unveil Trailer for Rocket Pond, Here's Why It Matters
SHIB The Metaverse to Unveil Trailer for Rocket Pond, Here's Why It Matters
Shiba Inu Whales Are Gone as SHIB BIllionaire Addresses Drop to 0.7%
Shiba Inu Whales Are Gone as SHIB BIllionaire Addresses Drop to 0.7%
SHIB, BTC, ETH Accepted as Payment by 440 Merchants in France via This Partnership
SHIB, BTC, ETH Accepted as Payment by 440 Merchants in France via This Partnership
Some Investors Made 2,572% on Coinbase Put Options, What Did They Know?
Some Investors Made 2,572% on Coinbase Put Options, What Did They Know?
Major Trader Snaps up Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH) Dips With Millions of Dollars
Major Trader Snaps up Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH) Dips With Millions of Dollars
PEPE Leverages Mainstream Token's Downfall, Soars 15%
PEPE Leverages Mainstream Token's Downfall, Soars 15%
XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Jump, Here's What Led Significantly to Market Recovery
XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Jump, Here's What Led Significantly to Market Recovery
Shiba Inu 'Execs' React to Big New Release for SHIB Metaverse
Shiba Inu 'Execs' React to Big New Release for SHIB Metaverse
Show all