Ripple CEO Expects Legal Battle With SEC to Be Over 'Very Soon,' Robert Kiyosaki Shares Best Time to Get Rich, WazirX Announces Major Bounty to Recover Stolen Funds: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend.

Ripple CEO: Legal battle with SEC will be over “very soon”

Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive officer at Ripple, has recently made an appearance on Bloomberg: The Close. Among other topics, Garlinghouse discussed the current situation with cryptocurrency regulation in the U.S. and the ongoing Ripple-SEC legal battle. The CEO said that it is "frustrating" that the United States cannot get the crypto regulatory framework in place. "And instead we have this interminable litigation coming from the SEC that really isn't solving the problem," he added. Garlinghouse then stated that Ripple spent more than $150 million during its three-year legal battle with the SEC, pointing out that the same approach cannot be done with every single token. At the end of his interview, the CEO said that he expects the resolution of the Ripple-SEC case "very soon," however, he cannot "predict exactly when the judge will rule there."

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Kiyosaki drops game-changing advice on when to get rich

In a recent X post , Robert Kiyosaki, world famous financial guru and the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has once again emphasized that the best time to get rich is approaching. Kiyosaki shared a key lesson from his Rich Dad character: "If you don’t learn how to make money in your sleep… you’ll never be rich," adding that the time to generate passive income is arriving now. The author then stressed the importance of staying strong and confident now. In Kiyosaki's opinion, the following rules can help "grow richer and wiser" during tough times: "Take care of yourself: Keep studying. Attend seminars. Change your friends. Listen to successful people…not life’s highly educated cowards who work 9 to 5."

WazirX announces major bounty to recover $100 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) and more