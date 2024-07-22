    Ripple CEO Expects Legal Battle With SEC to Be Over 'Very Soon,' Robert Kiyosaki Shares Best Time to Get Rich, WazirX Announces Major Bounty to Recover Stolen Funds: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Find out what happened in world of crypto over weekend with U.Today's News Digest
    Mon, 22/07/2024 - 16:14
    Ripple CEO Expects Legal Battle With SEC to Be Over 'Very Soon,' Robert Kiyosaki Shares Best Time to Get Rich, WazirX Announces Major Bounty to Recover Stolen Funds: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend.

    Ripple CEO: Legal battle with SEC will be over “very soon”

    Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive officer at Ripple, has recently made an appearance on Bloomberg: The Close. Among other topics, Garlinghouse discussed the current situation with cryptocurrency regulation in the U.S. and the ongoing Ripple-SEC legal battle. The CEO said that it is "frustrating" that the United States cannot get the crypto regulatory framework in place. "And instead we have this interminable litigation coming from the SEC that really isn't solving the problem," he added. Garlinghouse then stated that Ripple spent more than $150 million during its three-year legal battle with the SEC, pointing out that the same approach cannot be done with every single token. At the end of his interview, the CEO said that he expects the resolution of the Ripple-SEC case "very soon," however, he cannot "predict exactly when the judge will rule there."

    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Kiyosaki drops game-changing advice on when to get rich

    In a recent X post, Robert Kiyosaki, world famous financial guru and the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has once again emphasized that the best time to get rich is approaching. Kiyosaki shared a key lesson from his Rich Dad character: "If you don’t learn how to make money in your sleep… you’ll never be rich," adding that the time to generate passive income is arriving now. The author then stressed the importance of staying strong and confident now. In Kiyosaki's opinion, the following rules can help "grow richer and wiser" during tough times: "Take care of yourself: Keep studying. Attend seminars. Change your friends. Listen to successful people…not life’s highly educated cowards who work 9 to 5."

    WazirX announces major bounty to recover $100 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) and more

    Following the massive security breach that shook WazirX, India's largest cryptocurrency exchange, the platform announced a Bounty Program aimed at recovering the stolen assets. As a reminder, as a result of the cyber attack, the exchange lost $230 million worth of cryptocurrencies; the stolen funds were transferred to a new address and exchanged for ETH. Among the notable transactions was a withdrawal of 5.4 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB), valued at $102.13 million. WazirX shared that the Bounty Program consists of two components. Bounty 1, called "Track & Freeze," offers rewards up to $10,000 worth of USDT for actionable intelligence that leads to freezing stolen funds. Bounty 2, called "White Hat Recovery," provides a 5% incentive of the recovered amount as a white hat reward. According to Nischal Shetty, founder and CEO of WazirX, the total bounty available for asset recovery is set at $11.5 million.

