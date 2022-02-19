Ripple CEO Claims "Truth" Is Out After Opening of 2012 Legal Documents: Details

News
Sat, 02/19/2022 - 14:21
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Brad Garlinghouse believes that the ''truth is out for everyone to read'' after release of 2012 legal memos
Ripple CEO Claims "Truth" Is Out After Opening of 2012 Legal Documents: Details
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse believes that the ''truth is out for everyone to read'' after the 2012 legal memos that contained the advice Ripple received were made public.

In a series of tweets, defense lawyer James K. Filan, who broke the news, gave an overview of the two legal documents. He said that both documents were from Perkins Coie, revealing the identity of a global law firm that had been previously unknown.

The first memo was written in February 2012 and sent to Jed McCaleb and Jesse Powell, while the second was issued in October 2012 and sent to Chris Larsen and Jed McCaleb.

The first memo stated that if NewCoin is offered in what appears to be an ICO, it will most likely be classified as a security. Ripple altered its business plan and returned to Perkins Coie, prompting the second memo. The second memo, more positive than the previous, stated that there was a "small" risk that the SEC would disagree.

Perkins Coie, on the other hand, concluded that Ripple Credits should not be classified as securities. Ripple could take action to reduce the possibility of the SEC disagreeing with Perkins Coie, according to the document.

James K. Filan argues, ''There is certainly nothing in these memos that suggests that Ripple was being reckless or ignored any substantial risks.'' Filan feels that the unsealing of the memos is, overall, favorable to Ripple and the individual defendants.

Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's general counsel, gave his final word on the documents, after saying earlier that two documents from 2012 would indicate that the XRP cryptocurrency was not seen as an unregistered security.

He says, ''The conclusion of these now-public 2012 memos is clear: XRP 'do not constitute securities.' The fact that Ripple had the foresight to seek legal advice from a prominent firm in 2012—in the absence of clear case law and five years before the SEC even started talking about digital assets—should be applauded.''

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Adds Bitcoin MVRV Indicator Inventor
02/19/2022 - 15:53
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Adds Bitcoin MVRV Indicator Inventor
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ethereum Reached 11-Digit Revenue Twice as Fast as Amazon: Data
02/19/2022 - 15:41
Ethereum Reached 11-Digit Revenue Twice as Fast as Amazon: Data
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Cardano Successfully Implements Major Update, Finder Shares Crazy ADA Price Prediction
02/19/2022 - 15:19
Cardano Successfully Implements Major Update, Finder Shares Crazy ADA Price Prediction
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov