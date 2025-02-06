Ripple CEO Celebrates His Birthday After Key Victories

Ripple CEO Brad Garinghouse is celebrating his 54th birthday on Feb. 6 after securing some key wins on the regulatory front.

Several industry players are already congratulating Garlinghouse.

The influence of the Ripple executive continues to grow. Earlier this week, it was reported that he was shortlisted for a key position on the recently formed U.S. Crypto Advisory Council.

Before joining Ripple as the company's COO back in 2015, Garlinghouse had served as Senior Vice President at tech giant Yahoo! as well as President of Consumer Applications at AOL.

Garlinghouse took the helm of the company in late 2016, replacing co-founder Chris Larsen.

Under his leadership, Ripple has become one of the biggest names in the enterprise blockchain sector.

Meanwhile, the XRP token is now the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Meanwhile, the official X account of Garlinghouse has surpassed 1.1 million followers, which makes him one of the most popular crypto industry leaders.