Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Celebrates His Birthday After Key Victories

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 6/02/2025 - 20:43
    Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Celebrates His Birthday After Key Victories
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CEO Brad Garinghouse is celebrating his 54th birthday on Feb. 6 after securing some key wins on the regulatory front. 

    Advertisement

    Several industry players are already congratulating Garlinghouse.

    The influence of the Ripple executive continues to grow. Earlier this week, it was reported that he was shortlisted for a key position on the recently formed U.S. Crypto Advisory Council. 

    Advertisement

    Before joining Ripple as the company's COO back in 2015, Garlinghouse had served as Senior Vice President at tech giant Yahoo! as well as President of Consumer Applications at AOL. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Celebrates His Birthday After Key Victories
    1,455% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls in Just One Hour
    750,000,000 DOGE: Dogecoin Whales See Meme Coin Price Dip
    XRP Forms Death Cross as Market Volatility Grows, What's Next?

    Garlinghouse took the helm of the company in late 2016, replacing co-founder Chris Larsen. 

    Under his leadership, Ripple has become one of the biggest names in the enterprise blockchain sector.

    Meanwhile, the XRP token is now the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.   

    Meanwhile, the official X account of Garlinghouse has surpassed 1.1 million followers, which makes him one of the most popular crypto industry leaders. 

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 6, 2025 - 17:45
    Bitcoin Reserve Would Be "Wise Decision," Former Meta Executive Says
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Feb 6, 2025 - 16:36
    1,455% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls in Just One Hour
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MBD Financials and Indigo Precious Metals Partner to Introduce Gold-Backed NFTs and Tokenized Gold to MBD Metropolis
    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO Government 2025 in Washington D.C.
    Headway NOVA Launches New Tokenized Property: Up to 16.7% of Annual Returns
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO Celebrates His Birthday After Key Victories
    Bitcoin Reserve Would Be "Wise Decision," Former Meta Executive Says
    1,455% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls in Just One Hour
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD