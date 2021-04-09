Ripple and Bitstamp Together Move Staggering 366.2 Million XRP

Ripple crypto giant and Bitstamp exchange that suspended XRP trading this year, have together transferred more than 366 million XRP tokens

In the past 20 hours, Ripple fintech behemoth and Bitstamp exchange have shifted slightly over 366 million XRP internally and to other market players.

The data has been shared by Whale Alert.

Ripple moves 235.1 million XRP

As per Whale Alert's recent tweets, in the past 14 hours, San Francisco-based DLT heavyweight Ripple has made three XRP transactions, two of them massive ones.

The company has shifted 230.2 million XRP between its wallets in two lumps and has sent 4.9 million XRP to the Houbi crypto trading giant.

The fiat equivalent of the total amount transferred is $240,160,021.

Image via Twitter

After the recent court ruling in the SEC case against Ripple, in which the securities regulator was compelled to produce documentation related to Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP soared back to fourth place on CoinMarketCap.

Besides, the XRP price went up above the $1 level, where it currently sits.

Bitstamp shifts 131.1 million XRP tokens

The European ODL corridor of Ripple has been detected shifting 131.1 million XRP (equaling $133,550,138).

The transactions were made around 20 hours ago between crypto trading platform and BitGo—an exchange and crypto custody service that holds XRP and other digital currencies for institutional investors.

Curiously, Bitstamp was among other crypto exchanges that suspended XRP trading in January, following the start of the SEC lawsuit against Ripple.

Other large exchanges that delisted XRP were Bittrex and Binance US. Meanwhile, the #relistXRP campaign on Twitter is getting stronger and spreading wider.

Image via Twitter

Ripple teams up with Novatti payments provider

Despite current discrepancies with the U.S. SEC and the foggy prospects of replacing XRP with an alternative, Ripple Labs keeps setting up new partnerships.

As reported by U.Today on Thursday, the blockchain decacorn Ripple has partnered with Australia-based Novatti, which provides digital payments globally.

XRP Ledger will enable Novatti clients to send payments to the Philippines cheaply and at high speeds.