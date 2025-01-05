Advertisement
    Remittix (RTX) Introduces Peer-to-Peer DeFi Exchange, Solana (SOL) Enters Good Position on Market

    article image
    Guest Author
    Remittix is ready to introduce their newly developed DeFi solution
    Sun, 5/01/2025 - 14:03
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The crypto market has rebounded after a sharp decline in the past week, with Bitcoin reclaiming the $97,000 mark. Altcoin prices are also showing bullish momentum, with Solana breaking through the $215 mark. This recent resurgence has sparked optimism of the chances of Solana's price surpassing the $300 mark in Q1. 

    While the market is tilting to the bulls, Remittix (RTX), is developing a new platform that will facilitate crypto-to-fiat transactions, leveraging local payment networks and blockchain technology. 

    Solana’s Placement on Market

    Solana has witnessed a resurgence since the start of the new year, triggered mainly by the general crypto market rally. The Solana has now broken above its downtrend from its mid-November highs, leading to speculations it could push above the $263 ATH. As per the market stats, the daily Solana trading volume has surpassed $4B. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Surges 2,000% in Key Metric
    Massive 2,133% SHIB Burn Jump Followed by Surprising 10% SHIB Rise
    Ripple CEO's 2025 Crypto Prediction: What to Expect
    MSTR Targets $2 Billion Capital Raise to Buy Bitcoin in Q1, 2025: Michael Saylor

    Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez suggests that the Solana price chart might be forming a cup-and-handle pattern, a move that could see the altcoin price rally toward $4,000. The Moon Show thinks that If the Solana price stays above the $200 support zone, it could hit $330, while Iggy Azalea, with over 7M followers, projects SOL to $1000. 

    Meanwhile, Solana's technical indicators are bullish, with the top crypto coin trading above the 30-day SMA ($207.41). The market sentiment is bullish, with the Fear and Greed index at 72 (Greed). 

    What’s About Remittix 

    Remittix (RTX) aims for those who are interested in cross-border financial transactions. For context, Remittix is developing a new platform that will allow crypto to fiat transactions.

    The new platform will allow users to instantly convert over 40 different cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and send them to any approved global bank. The platform thrives on simplicity, making it difficult for the recipient to notice that the transaction originated as a crypto payment. Unlike traditional banking with hidden fees, Remittix utilizes a peer-to-peer approach with no hidden fees outside of the flat fees charged. That means what you send is what you receive.

    Businesses can also utilize the Remittix Pay API to accept cryptos as a form of payment from their customers and settle transactions into any designated global bank. To ensure security, all transactions in Remittix are stored in a public ledger, allowing for traceability and transparency. Also, all transactions are immutable and cannot be tampered with when initiated.

    Right now, the underlying token of Remittix, RTX, is in the presale stage and available for investors who are willing to gain more exposure to early projects. 

    You can find more information about Remittix (RTX) here:

    Website: Remittix

    Telegram: Join Our Telegram Community

    Twitter: Follow Us On X

