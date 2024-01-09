QuickNode's Preferred Partner Network: Revolutionizing Web3 Collaboration

The architect behind some of the most reliable blockchain infrastructures, QuickNode, has announced an initiative that promises to reshape the landscape of business-to-business blockchain collaboration. Dubbed the Preferred Partner Network, this bold venture seeks to connect the finest B2B blockchain entities, crafting a powerful alliance within the dynamic realm of Web3.

This strategic coalition is aimed at assembling a cadre of infrastructure experts, consultancies, development powerhouses and varied Web3 organizations. These groups are united in their quest to define the gold standard for partnership and collaboration, with a focus on extending market reach, enhancing deal conversion and generating valuable referrals.

Well known for its robust APIs and support for over 24 blockchains, QuickNode is now leading the charge to establish the most dependable and high-performing network of service providers in the blockchain space. This network is set to include industry giants, underscoring QuickNode’s commitment to accelerating growth and adoption within the industry.

The Preferred Partner Network is designed to incentivize and reward its most active and successful collaborators through a tiered system. This structure is intended to cultivate a recognized consortium of premier service providers that commands confidence across both Web3 and traditional business sectors.

Belonging to this network entails a suite of benefits, such as secure deal flow, profit sharing, joint marketing initiatives and access to exclusive events, all structured to promote mutual advancement and boost visibility for its associates.

Invitations are open for technology and service providers to join the ranks of QuickNode’s Preferred Partner Network. The selection process begins with an application, followed by a discovery call to tailor the partnership approach to each organization's strengths. Early applicants have a unique chance to be trailblazers in a program set to revolutionize the Web3 industry.