Polygon Tapped by Wirex to Build Payment Platform

According to a recent release, crypto payments provider Wirex will be using the Polygon CDK (Chain Development Kit) to build its upcoming payments-focused App Chain (W-Pay).

Wirex, a principal member of Visa and Mastercard, has announced the choice of Polygon CDK to build its own payments-focused L2, thus leveraging advancements in Polygon blockchain protocol technology.

Polygon CDK is an open-source codebase for launching ZK-powered L2 chains for Ethereum to build its payments-focused L2.

Polygon cofounder Sandeep Nailwal made the exciting announcement about the Polygon CDK on Aug. 29, explaining it as a software suite that empowers builders to launch their fully-featured ZK-powered L2s.

Explaining more about the innovation, Nailwal referred to the Polygon CDK as the evolution of Supernets, allowing builders to customize and deploy their appchains, with added features from Polygon's ZK technology. developers can thus safely settle on Ethereum and seamlessly interoperate with other ZK-powered L2s.

The Polygon cofounder further noted that more Layer 2 platforms are currently being built on the CDK, such as Immutable, Gnosis Pay and Aavegotchi, with many more underway.

Polygon zkEVM mainnet beta to receive first major upgrade

Excitement is in place as Polygon zkEVM mainnet beta gears up for its first major upgrade: Dragon Fruit, or ForkID5.

Dragon Fruit requires upgrading the Polygon.zkEVM.sol consensus contract, and already a 10-day timelock from Aug. 31 has been triggered.

The Dragon Fruit upgrade includes the latest EVM opcode, PUSH0, bringing Polygon zkEVM up to date with Solidity's latest version, v0.8.21, and maintaining the rollup's equivalence with the EVM. PUSH0 is the latest EVM opcode, included in the Shanghai hard fork.

Dragon Fruit is expected to hit the mainnet the week of Sept. 11; however, developers are already able to test the upgrade on the testnet.