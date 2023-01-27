Polygon (MATIC) Surpassed Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) by This Major Metric: Details

Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu has shared recent data provided by Token Terminal regarding the growth of the DAU – daily active users – for various blockchain platforms. According to it, Polygon has become the second biggest one after Binance.
According to Token Terminal data, Polygon network daily active users (DAU) reached 344,000, surpassing Ethereum's 324,000, becoming the second largest blockchain in DAU, second only to BNB Chain's 781,000. https://t.co/qea9gsbHSR— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) January 27, 2023
Polygon outdoes Ethereum, Solana and Cardano
Token Terminal data shows that the number of daily active users on Polygon has surpassed that of the second largest blockchain, Ethereum. A total of 344,000 for Polygon compare with Ethereum's 324,000. Therefore, Polygon has become the second biggest platform in DAU.
Ahead of it comes Binance Smart Chain (BSC), also known as BNB Chain, with its 781,000 daily active users.
Popular crypto YouTuber and trader Lark Davis shared a screenshot from the same source with some more details on this. His image shows that after Ethereum, next comes Solana, with 135,000 active users per day, and Near protocol with 69,000 active users on a daily basis.
Cardano-themed account doubts MATIC DAU data
CEO and co-founder of Binance Changpeng Zhao (often called simply CZ) commented on Davis' post, stating that Binance is focusing on actual daily users and not on TVL (total value of assets locked) provided by several large whales only.
Cardano blockchain boasts 76,254 daily active users, according to an anonymous Cardano-themed account called ADA whale with over 125,300 followers on Twitter.
And by the way the numbers shown for at least Sol and Matic are complete bs. Communities with less than half our presence on here (if we’re being super generous) with 5x the transactions, yeah lol
The person behind this account also doubted that the figures for at least Solana and MATIC on Davis' screenshot are correct since these are communities "with less than half our presence on here (if we're being super generous) with 5x the transactions."