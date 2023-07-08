Polygon (MATIC) Has New CEO, President Ryan Wyatt Steps Down

Yesterday, the C-level leadership of Polygon Labs, the entity behind the largest EVM blockchain Polygon (MATIC), underwent the largest shakeup since its launch. The changes in the management board were announced amid Polygon's (MATIC) migration to its 2.0 vision.

Marc Boiron becomes Polygon Labs' CEO, Rebecca Rettig takes on CLO role

According to an official announcement by Polygon Labs, its former Chief Legal Officer Marc Boiron is promoted to the CEO role. It will be reporting to the founders of Polygon (MATIC), he shared in a tweet.

Proud to start as CEO role at @0xPolygonLabs, reporting to the founders & leaning into our stellar eng roots.

It's a privilege to serve the community & company as the Polygon 2.0 era begins!

Thx to the founders for their trust. Excited to work w @Fwiz in his advisory role. pic.twitter.com/ArZrtKZPQT — Marc Boiron (@0xMarcB) July 7, 2023

Prior to joining Polygon Labs, Boiron served in the veteran DeFi protocol Aave. He is also an advisor in the early-stage blockchain investing fund Variant and a board member in the DeFi Education Fund.

Also, Rebecca Rettig was appointed Chief Legal Officer and Chief Policy Officer in Polygon Labs. As covered by U.Today previously, Rettig authored the open letter to EU authorities asking them to stop trying to regulate DeFi apps in a manner similar to centralized services.

At the same time, Forbes 30 Under 30's Ryan Wyatt steps down as Polygon Labs' president. Starting from July 2023, he will support Polygon (MATIC) as an advisor.

Colleagues from Polygon (MATIC) appreciated the changes in the board of directors.

Polygon's CISO Mudit Gupta called Boiron "the most degen lawyer" he had ever met, while Polygon VP James Hudson said that Rebecca Rettig is "one of the best crypto legal minds hands down."

New generation of leaders for Polygon 2.0 journey

Polygon (MATIC) founder and Polygon Labs Executive Chairman Sandeep Nailwal highlighted that the new appointments are part of Polygon 2.0 ecosystem progress.

Excited about what @0xPolygonLabs is building w Polygon 2.0



Today, we announced that web3 OG @0xMarcB is stepping into the newly created CEO role reporting directly to the founders.



Shout out to @Fwiz for his massive contributions now & in the future. Glad to have you as an… https://t.co/aiSa96I3h8 — Sandeep Nailwal | sandeep. polygon 💜 (@sandeepnailwal) July 7, 2023

As covered by U.Today previously, amid an unprecedented regulatory crackdown on altcoins, Polygon Labs released its 2.0 road map. It includes a transition toward the status of a universal DeFi layer.

It also includes governance, tech architecture and token upgrades that will be disclosed in detail in the coming three weeks.