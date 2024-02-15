Polkadot's Unique Network Announces NFTs 2.0 CodeCraft Grant Fund for Web3 Devs

A novel NFT developer fund invites potential residents to explore the vast potential of advanced NFTs by creating customizable, utility-driven solutions and pushing the envelope of innovation in the red-hot segment of non-fungible tokens on Polkadot (DOT).

NFTs 2.0 CodeCraft Grant program launched by Unique Network

According to the official announcement of its team, NFT-centric Polkadot parachain Unique Network kickstarts its NFTs 2.0 CodeCraft Grant Fund, aimed at developers, designers and enthusiasts worldwide. The aggregated amount of funding for successful projects totals $250,000 in equivalent.

During the event, participants will gain valuable insights into various types of cutting-edge NFTs supported by Unique Network, including Customizable NFTs, Composable NFTs, Nested NFTs, Dynamic NFTs, Multi-asset NFTs and Multi-resource NFTs.

The NFTs of the aforementioned categories can be deployed in the creation of dApps and Micro dApps for various use cases.

Alexander Mitrovich, CEO of Unique Network, stressed the importance of the new program for supporting unusual projects in the NFT segment and unlocking the value of dApps through NFT-centric mechanics:

NFTs have a long way to go. The first wave was driven by speculative jpegs, but it is the powerful NFT utility tools that will lead the Next in NFTs. At Unique Network we already delivered these capabilities in the last year, and now we are seeing deep interest by the most innovative founders. To deliver NFTs 2.0 to end user communities we have launched this fund with a very specific focus on enhancing NFTs via micro dApps or blockchain features

As covered by U.Today previously, a week ago, Unique Network registered a world record in speed minting of NFTs, exceeding heavyweights Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL).

DED GAMES and MusicMoon obtained first grants

AWS has just announced that they will be awarding grant recipients with AWS Activate credits, coming to a total of $100,000.

To kick off the NFTs 2.0 CodeCraft Grant, Unique Network has awarded developer grants to two projects, DED GAMES and MusicMoon (formerly LoopNFT).

DED GAMES will utilize the funds to supercharge its newest projects, implementing Unique Network’s advanced and customizable NFTs to revolutionize the gaming experience.

MusicMoon, meanwhile, leverages blockchain and advanced NFTs to empower artists to retain control over their work and earnings, independently of major record labels. The project was previously the winner of a Polkadot APAC Hackathon and, more recently, selected to be a member of the Polkadot Blockchain Academy.

Joesp Gracés, Founder of Music Moon, stresses that the support from Unique Network goes far beyond the funding transferred to the team:

Winning the hackathon was a pivotal moment for MusicMoon, leading to a transformative collaboration with Unique Network. Meeting with the team at Unique Network ignited a synergy between our vision for music and the innovative possibilities of NFTs. This grant from Unique Network is not just funding; it's a catalyst propelling MusicMoon to revolutionize how artists create, share, and monetize their music, ensuring they retain rights and foster direct connections with their audience through blockchain technology.

To encourage continuous innovation and the use of advanced NFTs in creative ways, Unique Network has confirmed it will consistently announce new winners from grant applicants. It also plans to open up interesting challenges within the grant framework to advance the mission of NFTs going forward.