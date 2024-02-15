Advertisement
AD

Polkadot's Unique Network Announces NFTs 2.0 CodeCraft Grant Fund for Web3 Devs

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
To support next cohort of digital creators, Unique Network, record-breaking Polkadot parachain, initiates large-scale grant program
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 13:00
Polkadot's Unique Network Announces NFTs 2.0 CodeCraft Grant Fund for Web3 Devs
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

 A novel NFT developer fund invites potential residents to explore the vast potential of advanced NFTs by creating customizable, utility-driven solutions and pushing the envelope of innovation in the red-hot segment of non-fungible tokens on Polkadot (DOT).

Advertisement

NFTs 2.0 CodeCraft Grant program launched by Unique Network

According to the official announcement of its team, NFT-centric Polkadot parachain Unique Network kickstarts its NFTs 2.0 CodeCraft Grant Fund, aimed at developers, designers and enthusiasts worldwide. The aggregated amount of funding for successful projects totals $250,000 in equivalent.

Unique Network launches grant program
Image by Unique Network

During the event, participants will gain valuable insights into various types of cutting-edge NFTs supported by Unique Network, including Customizable NFTs, Composable NFTs, Nested NFTs, Dynamic NFTs, Multi-asset NFTs and Multi-resource NFTs. 

The NFTs of the aforementioned categories can be deployed in the creation of dApps and Micro dApps for various use cases. 

Alexander Mitrovich, CEO of Unique Network, stressed the importance of the new program for supporting unusual projects in the NFT segment and unlocking the value of dApps through NFT-centric mechanics:

NFTs have a long way to go. The first wave was driven by speculative jpegs, but it is the powerful NFT utility tools that will lead the Next in NFTs. At Unique Network we already delivered these capabilities in the last year, and now we are seeing deep interest by the most innovative founders. To deliver NFTs 2.0 to end user communities we have launched this fund with a very specific focus on enhancing NFTs via micro dApps or blockchain features

As covered by U.Today previously, a week ago, Unique Network registered a world record in speed minting of NFTs, exceeding heavyweights Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL).

DED GAMES and MusicMoon obtained first grants

AWS has just announced that they will be awarding grant recipients with AWS Activate credits, coming to a total of $100,000.

To kick off the NFTs 2.0 CodeCraft Grant, Unique Network has awarded developer grants to two projects, DED GAMES and MusicMoon (formerly LoopNFT). 

DED GAMES will utilize the funds to supercharge its newest projects, implementing Unique Network’s advanced and customizable NFTs to revolutionize the gaming experience. 

MusicMoon, meanwhile, leverages blockchain and advanced NFTs to empower artists to retain control over their work and earnings, independently of major record labels. The project was previously the winner of a Polkadot APAC Hackathon and, more recently, selected to be a member of the Polkadot Blockchain Academy.

Joesp Gracés, Founder of Music Moon, stresses that the support from Unique Network goes far beyond the funding transferred to the team:

Winning the hackathon was a pivotal moment for MusicMoon, leading to a transformative collaboration with Unique Network. Meeting with the team at Unique Network ignited a synergy between our vision for music and the innovative possibilities of NFTs. This grant from Unique Network is not just funding; it's a catalyst propelling MusicMoon to revolutionize how artists create, share, and monetize their music, ensuring they retain rights and foster direct connections with their audience through blockchain technology.

To encourage continuous innovation and the use of advanced NFTs in creative ways, Unique Network has confirmed it will consistently announce new winners from grant applicants. It also plans to open up interesting challenges within the grant framework to advance the mission of NFTs going forward.

#NFT News #Polkadot (DOT) News
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Shytoshi Kusama Stuns SHIB Army With Crucial Message
2024/02/15 15:39
Shytoshi Kusama Stuns SHIB Army With Crucial Message
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 15
2024/02/15 15:39
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano Skyrockets 673% as Stablecoin Value Jumps in Exciting Q4 Performance
2024/02/15 15:39
Cardano Skyrockets 673% as Stablecoin Value Jumps in Exciting Q4 Performance
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance and Blockchain in Singapore
American University of Sharjah and Sui Launch Blockchain Academy to Seed the Next Generation of web3 Builders
HIPTHER Announces Online Voting Session for GamingTECH Awards 2024, Leading to the Grand Event at the Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shytoshi Kusama Stuns SHIB Army With Crucial Message
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 15
Cardano Skyrockets 673% as Stablecoin Value Jumps in Exciting Q4 Performance
Show all