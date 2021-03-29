Peter Brandt: "Bitcoin Is the Wrong Way to Find Value in Life"

Mon, 03/29/2021 - 06:05
Alex Dovbnya
Peter Brandt has sparked debate about Bitcoin's ability to fulfil one's values
Peter Brandt: "Bitcoin Is the Wrong Way to Find Value in Life"
Commodity trader Peter Brandt has stirred debate on crypto Twitter after questioning the meaning that Bitcoin brings to one's life in his recent tweet.  

In response to cryptocurrency journalist Laura Shin, who claims that she doesn't own Bitcoin, the chartist wrote that he doesn't live to trade: 

Bitcoin is absolutely the wrong way to find value in life. I trade to live rather than live to trade. Bitcoin makes a very bad master.  

However, some Bitcoin enthusiasts argue that there's more to Bitcoin than simply a tool for speculative trading. Brandon Quittem of SwanBitcoin tweeted that the top crypto helps to nurture different important values:   

Bitcoiners value self-sovereignty, strong property rights, honesty, truth, etc. Bitcoin is the implementation of these values.  

